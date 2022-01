Although 2021 was a good year for the cryptocurrency industry in terms of market performance, the number of jurisdictions banning crypto has more than doubled since 2018. A report by the Library of Congress (LOC) details the nine jurisdictions that have now applied an absolute ban on crypto and 42 with an implicit ban. This is up from eight and 15, respectively, in 2018 when the report was first published.

