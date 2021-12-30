ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen today: News from the Homefront

By WSHU
wshu.org
 6 days ago

Aaron Copland wrote his nostalgic Letter from Home for a radio...

www.wshu.org

wshu.org

Listen today: The hush of a city at night

Aaron Copland said he was able to do his most creative work once the noise of New York City had quieted down. His impression, Quiet City is part of our music today, along with Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
wshu.org

Organizing the future

Last week, I bought an appointment book for 2022. I couldn't put it off any longer. "Appointment Book" may not be the right name for these things. Some people call them Agenda Books, but I don't have an agenda. They also announce themselves as Calendars, Planners or Organizers, and they come in an extravagant variety of shapes, sizes and formats. The book I chose is a very plain, black and ordinary week-by-week appointment book — made in China, of course.
wshu.org

Listen today: Morning in the South

Robert Nathaniel Dett's suite, In the Bottoms, is a collection of impressions of America's Deep South. We'll hear how Morning sounds during our music today, which also includes a symphony by Haydn that was part of the ceremony when he received an honorary degree from Oxford University. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
santarosahistory.com

A HOMEFRONT CHRISTMAS: 1941

It was a small thing, done privately not to draw attention and happened every morning just before Rosenberg's Department Store opened its Fourth street doors. Clerks paused their fussing with the stock; floor managers stopped setting up cash drawers; accountants in the offices upstairs stopped accounting and janitors let their mops rest in the buckets. Those who were sitting down, stood. A crackly 78 RPM record played over the store's PA system and they all sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" along with it. They were honoring Malcolm Walt, a member of the family both literally and figuratively – he was the nephew of owner Fred Rosenberg and had been a coworker before enlisting in the Navy Reserve (Malcolm was then serving in Honolulu, a fraught place to be in December, 1941). They were also honoring all the other Malcolm Walts who were in uniform, some of whom were starting to be named in the local newspapers as missing or presumed dead.
