Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County United Way’s ‘Share The Warmth’ Drive Helps Hundreds

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) – Even with some more mild temperatures in the area as of late, some people still find themselves out in the cold.

That’s what the United Way of Lawrence County sought to help with this year.

Their annual “Share The Warmth” blanket drive collected 648 blankets in 2021.

Those blankets will be sent to local charities to be passed out to those in need.

Helping the United Way of Lawerence County in their efforts this year was students from Shenango School District, who sorted and packaged the blankets.

