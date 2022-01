The relaxing feel to the song has acted like a cherry on top, compelling listeners to keep listening to it. Finding a footing for oneself in sectors that already overflow with rising and established talented beings is a daunting task in itself. But a few individuals have done even that, and thus they have become sources of motivation for others, eventually inspiring them to be their best versions. Adan G, aka Adan Gonzalez, has done that and much more as a young and passionate Latin singer and a music professional who has worked relentlessly thus far in his career to create his unique niche as a singer, evoking the most profound emotions in listeners. “Cansado,” his latest new song, radiates his brilliance in music as Adan G makes sure to give his heart and soul to the track, singing it with much panache and style.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO