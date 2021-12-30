42 Albums That Turn 50 in 2022

By the time The Beach Boys appeared on ABC’s variety series Shindig! on December 23rd, 1964, they were one of the biggest American bands in the world. Since the release of their 1962 debut album Surfin’ Safari, the Hawthorne, CA pop group had been on a meteoric rise with an onslaught of prolific releases: Surfin’ U.S.A. (1963), Surfer Girl (1963), Little Deuce Coupe (1963), Shut Down Volume 2 (1964), and All Summer Long (1964). Unlike their American pop peers, The Beach Boys’ records consisted mostly of original compositions. The group’s primary songwriter and bassist, Brian Wilson, had garnished the reputation as a studio whizkid, expanding his musical prowess to writing and producing for other artists such as The Honeys and sitting in on Phil Spector sessions at Gold Star Studios. Ever the Spector fanboy, Wilson had attended sessions for Spector’s A Christmas Gift For You, even contributing piano to “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” by The Crystals (Wilson’s piano track was later scrapped by Spector due to “substandard piano playing”). These fly on-the-wall studio experiences prompted Wilson to begin writing and arranging his own Christmas songs, the seed that would eventually blossom into The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO