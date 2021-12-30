ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Donations No Longer Needed for Afghan Refugees at Camp Atterbury

wuzr.com
 5 days ago

The time to donate to Afghan evacuees through Operation Hoosier Allies is over. The Indiana National Guard said Tuesday...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Afghan Refugees Silicon Valley Clinic

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys. A San Francisco Bay Area health clinic founded four decades ago to screen refugees from Southeast Asia is part of the U.S. effort to resettle tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. Most of the technicians, nurses and assistants at the TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, are also immigrants and former refugees themselves. Some arrived from Vietnam after the war while others chose to migrate. They know the shock of starting over in a new country where they don't know the language. They are eager to welcome Afghan people to America and help them adjust.
SAN JOSE, CA
KATU.com

Washington collects donations for Afghanistan refugees

TIGARD, Ore. — Some came here with nothing but the clothes on their back and many without friends or family. Washington County is collecting food, clothes, and furniture for the more than 40 Afghanistan refugees who were forced to leave their country when the. Taliban took over in August.
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Charity#Operation Hoosier Allies
WATE

Afghan refugees rebuild in Chattanooga

News Weather Newsletters Watch Living East TN Sports Community Jobs About Us. Khan and Neena left Kabul, Afghanistan with their 2 children on August 25th. They were being pursued by the Taliban before they made it on a flight out of Kabul. Now, they’ve resettled in the Chattanooga area and are hoping to rebuild their life.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard.The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said and done, almost 1 ton of food — everything from large sacks of rice to nutrition bars to cooking oil — was collected and delivered to Tigard's Muslim Educational Trust on Monday, Dec. 20. Those who helped deliver the goods and unload a box truck full of the foodstuffs included...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Inside Nova

Last Afghan refugees leave Quantico

The last of 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan have left Camp Upshur on Marine Corps Base Quantico, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the refugees have all been resettled or have been moved to other military bases. As of late November, officials said about 2,000 refugees remained at Quantico.
QUANTICO, VA
Times Daily

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tram Pham tears up recalling how tough life was at first in the U.S. But she also remembers the joy she felt as a 22-year-old refugee from Vietnam when a nurse spoke to her in her native language and guided her through a medical screening required of new arrivals.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
willmarradio.com

Minnesota group coordinating efforts to welcome Afghan refugees

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota-based Alight is coordinating efforts to welcome Afghan refugees in the coming months. The agency was formerly known as the American Refugee Committee and is working with the Afghan community in Minnesota to prepare housing secured by resettlement agencies in the state. About 250 families are expected to be moving to Minnesota from military bases throughout the country starting in January. Over 400 Afghans have already arrived in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
We Are Iowa

300 beds for Afghan refugees delivered to Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Afghan refugees finding their own way in central Iowa will soon have new beds to sleep on thanks to the Polk County Board of Supervisors. The board bought 300 beds, totaling more than $43,000, to disperse to three different organizations that are helping refugees settle. Those organizations are Lutheran Services of Iowa, Catholic Charities and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Republic

Guard ends refugee donation drive

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard has ended Operation Hoosier Allies Support, the mission to collect donations for Afghan evacuees who are staying at Camp Atterbury. This includes all donation sites at Indiana National Guard armories. Team Rubicon will still accept donations at its Johnson County site, National Guard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wkar.org

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in Lansing

More than half of the 300 Afghan refugees expected to resettle in Lansing have now arrived. About 170 people have come to the city since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in September. Most of them are now in apartments and houses, while some are in hotels waiting for permanent housing.
LANSING, MI
thereminder.com

RadSpringfield donates bicycles to Afghan refugees

SPRINGFIELD – In a continuation of their efforts to connect the community through bicycle donations, RadSpringfield is donating bikes to newly-relocated refugees from Afghanistan in a partnership with Jewish Family Services of Western Mass (JFS). Manager of RadSpringfield Rob Thomas spoke to Reminder Publishing about the non-profit organization’s history...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KULR8

Butte Heart helps to resettle Afghan refugees

BUTTE, Mont. - A number of organizations around the country are helping to relocate Afghan refugees, and of those groups can be found in Butte, Montana. Butte Heart is one of 60 organizations across 32 states helping to resettle refugees from Afghanistan, an important mission for one woman behind Butte Heart, who happens to be an Afghan native herself.
BUTTE, MT
WRAL News

FARAH STOCKMAN: Would you sponsor an Afghan refugee?

Afghans are known for their hospitality. I once spent the night in a tribal area near the Afghan border with Pakistan in a house that looked like a fortress made of sand. I’d been invited by a tribal leader who told me that welcoming strangers — and keeping them safe from harm — was part of his family’s honor code. I’ve wondered ever since: Would Americans have welcomed him in the same way?
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

U.S. communities that welcome Afghan refugees will be glad they did

In September, the Biden White House announced that the United States would welcome 95,000 people from Afghanistan over the next year. Not since the mass immigration of Cubans and Haitians to Miami over 40 years ago has the nation welcomed so many new arrivals in such a short period of time. Despite our country’s political polarization, most Americans have joined in welcoming these new residents. Elected officials across both sides of the political aisle and the governors of red and blue states alike have offered to help resettle Afghan families.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Freeman

Letter: Bard College gives hope to Afghan refugees

When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in1979, my father left his homeland for the sake of getting an education. Now, more than 40 years later, I too have left my beloved Afghanistan for the sake of my safety and education. Never in my life did I imagine that I would...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy