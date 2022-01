Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was trading up about 4% higher on Monday as it continued to break out from a weekly bull flag pattern Benzinga called out on Dec. 13. The legacy automaker has a lot of room for growth as it transitions to an electrical vehicle manufacturer due to its relatively low market cap of about $83.35 billion especially when compared to the sector leader, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its massive $1.17 trillion market cap.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO