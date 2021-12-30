ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China’s path to 100 GW of solar

By Eckhart Gouras
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModule prices are on the rise, yet there remains a lot of manufacturing overcapacity available. AECEA itself predicted mid-year that 390 GW of capacity would be reached by the end of 2021, in “stark contrast” to the 160 GW to 240 GW of anticipated global demand, as you put it. How...

www.pv-magazine.com

The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Elon Musk’s Tesla under fire for opening showroom in China’s Xinjiang

Electric carmaker Tesla is facing criticism for opening a showroom in China’s Xinjiang where authorities are accused of committing human rights abuses against the minority Uyghurs.Tesla’s new sales and service centre opened in Xinjiang last week, according to an announcement by the company on Chinese social media website Weibo.“The Urumqi Tesla Center officially opens #inanewdirection... As the first Tesla Center in Xinjiang, this location integrates sales, service and delivery. It will help Xinjiang users enjoy the experience of one-stop service, escorting Tesla car owners on their journey to the west,” said the post, according to CNBC.On Monday, Ibrahim Hooper, communications...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: PetroChina reveals results of 4.5GW procurement tender

Energy company PetroChina has announced the results of a tender it held to procure 4.5GW of solar panels. Six module makers were selected as preferred bidders with JinkoSolar securing the largest order, for 1.85GW of panels, followed by Risen Energy and Canadian Solar, which secured 1.11GW and 740 MW, respectively. The other successful bidders were JA Solar, GCL Integration, and Longi, with orders for 400MW, 240MW and 160MW of products, respectively. According to PetroChina, the panels will have a power output ranging from 445-540W and will be used for solar farms planned in 24, mostly northern Chinese provinces. PetroChina had issued three sub-tenders in the exercise last month, for the northwest, northeast and north of the country, with capacities of 2.6GW, 1.1GW and 800MW, respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Eastern China#Circular Economy#Gw#Cny 2 10 Lrb
pv-magazine.com

Weathering the solar industry storm: How Growatt overcame 2021’s challenges

Pv magazine: What are your thoughts on the 2021 solar market?. Lisa Zhang, global marketing director, Growatt: On the back of impressive global growth in the residential PV and energy storage markets, we saw a dramatic increase in sales in Europe and Latin America, etc. Our total revenues saw an over 60% increase compared to 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: China Yuchai unveils hydrogen engine, Monolith secures $1bn to expand Nebraska facility

Singapore-headquartered machinery company China Yuchai, via main operating unit Guangxi Yuchai Machinery, has said its YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. “The YCK05 engine is the first operating hydrogen engine for China's commercial vehicle market,” wrote the company on Friday. The engine is based on a high-pressure, multi-point inlet air injection technology and low-inertia turbocharging. “Yuchai will use its extensive experience and advantages in the research and development of internal combustion engines to develop a solid process to transform hydrogen-powered engine [development] into large scale, mass production of these engines,” the company said. “The YCK05 hydrogen engines may be widely applicable in bus, municipal, sanitation, logistics and distribution markets.”
NEBRASKA STATE
pv-magazine.com

Bangladesh set to approve 70MW solar plant

A 70MW grid-connected solar plant will be set up in Ishwardi upazila, or borough, in the central Bangladesh district of Pabna. A consortium comprising South Korean rubber product and construction business Hi Korea Co Ltd and entities called Daihan Green Energy Co Ltd and Pabna Solar Power Ltd will jointly set up the plant on a build, own and operate basis on 182 acres of land.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Jolywood launches 615W TOPCon solar module and all-black panel for residential segment

Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has launched two more bifacial solar module series based on the company's n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology. JW-HD156N and JW-HD108N and have a power output of up to 615 and 425W, respectively. “The first module was conceived for the C&I rooftop and utility scale segment to provide higher generation gains,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The second product has an all-black design and will be mainly used in residential rooftop projects.”
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

State Grid of China switches on world’s largest pumped-hydro station

The State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, has commissioned, last week, the 3.6GW Fengning Pumped Storage Power Station, a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station located in Hebei province. The construction of the $1.87 billion project, which was implemented in two 1.8GW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China Mobile's Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile shares ended with slight gains on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock had jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading -- edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China -- before steadily falling back through the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise $8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China's domestic stock markets in more than a decade.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou,...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Germany installed 410MW of PV systems in November

Germany deployed around 409.8MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 411.9MW in October, and 480MW in November 2020. In the first 11 months of 2021, developers connected over 4.84GW of solar to the grid, compared to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese solar developer suspends trading in stock

Trading in the Hong Kong-listed stock of Chinese PV project developer Shunfeng International has been suspended since Friday morning. The company on Friday announced the move had been taken pending an announcement related to a big asset disposal. pv magazine print edition. Get the latest edition of pv magazine today...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Azure Power commissions 600MW Rajasthan solar project

New Delhi-based, NYSE-listed renewables developer Azure Power today announced the commissioning of a 600MW grid-connected solar project awarded to it by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project, in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is the largest single-location solar plant in India owned and operated by a developer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Serbia targets 8.3GW of solar by 2024

Serbia’s draft Economic Reforms Program for the 2022-24 period set out a bold vision for renewables development, with targets for 8.3GW of solar and 3GW of wind capacity. The draft is prepared every year by the Serbian Ministry of Finance for the European Union’s scrutiny and as part of the country’s laborious path to joining the bloc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Shunfeng set to sell off another 130MW of solar farms

With pv magazine having this morning reported on the festive sale of a 50 MW solar farm by Chinese developer Shunfeng International, the heavily indebted PV project company this afternoon revealed plans to sell off another 132 MW of generation capacity. Shunfeng said trading in its stock has been paused...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Australia pours funds into battery projects with advanced inverter tech

Australia is looking to accelerate the deployment of advanced inverter capabilities in battery projects at scale as it continues to search for new ways to provide electricity system stability and enable the grid to operate with higher shares of intermittent renewables. Building on its previous investments in both grid-scale batteries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Massive deal in Israel’s growing energy storage market

Israel-based wind and solar project developer Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has agreed to buy around 430MWh of batteries from Chinese inverter and storage system provider Sungrow. The storage system will be used by the Israeli company for two projects it secured in recent tenders held by the Israel Public Utility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Iran wants to deploy 10 GW of renewables over the next four years

The Iranian Energy Ministry announced, last week, a plan to add another 10GW of renewable energy capacity over the next four years as part of an overall strategy to deploy 30GW of power generation capacity. On Sunday, the ministry and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) signed a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

