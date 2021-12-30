ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why is Biden Pushing Putin on Ukraine? – Larry Wilkerson – Source – TheAnalysis-news

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutin is asking NATO not to expand into Ukraine. Is it...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wilkerson
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Theanalysis News
dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Biden and Putin phone call seeks 'diplomatic path'

US President Joe Biden is set to hold talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin for the second time this month, in a bid to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. The two leaders will speak by phone on Thursday evening. They will discuss forthcoming security talks between the countries and the situation in...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden discuss Ukraine tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Presidents Biden and Putin spoke on the phone Thursday to discuss growing concerns over Russia's troop buildup near its border with Ukraine. CBS senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the details of their conversation. Then, John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and former ambassador to Ukraine, joined CBSN with his analysis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden, Putin to speak Thursday amid growing tensions over Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a National Security Council spokesperson said. Russia has massed 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, prompting fears of an invasion as early as next month. It has repeatedly denied that it has any plans to attack its neighbor.
POLITICS
CBS Austin

Putin requests another call with Biden as tensions over Ukraine mount

WASHINGTON (TND) — As tensions mount over Ukraine, President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to several reports, Russia requested the meeting. The two world leaders are expected to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic meetings in January. A main point...
POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

Gareth Porter on Iran and Afghanistan – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton eleven years on the radio by interviewing Gareth Porter about Biden’s first year in office. They discuss the negotiations between the Administration and Iran over a return to the JCPOA. “Despite many crossovers with the team that reached an agreement with Iran back in the Obama years, Biden’s people appear set on squeezing more concessions out of the Iranians. But Porter points out that, as he had predicted, the U.S. reluctance to return to the deal led to hardliner victories in Iran’s last elections. But even with a more anti-American regime, Porter sees no evidence they’d actually produce a nuclear bomb. Scott and Porter also talk about Afghanistan and the humanitarian crisis the so-called champions of Afghan freedom seem completely uninterested in helping to relieve,” writes Horton.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy