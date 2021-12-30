ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain’s December flash CPI rises to 6.7% y/y, highest since 1989

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Spanish consumer prices rose to 6.7% year-on-year in December, the fastest pace since 1989, flash data from...

whtc.com

whtc.com

German labour market remains resilient despite rising COVID cases

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell more than expected in December, data showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that the labour market in Europe’s largest economy remains resilient despite rising COVID-19 infections. The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 23,000 in...
MARKETS
whtc.com

Spain’s jobless number hits lowest for a December since 2007

MADRID (Reuters) – The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41%, in December from November, leaving 3.1 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Tuesday. It was the tenth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the lowest in the month...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

S.Korea exports expand 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s exports in 2021 expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years, with the total exports value reaching a record figure supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand for the nation’s key exporting items. For the whole of 2021, South Korea’s exports grew...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Yen drifting as CPI rises

Inflation is on the rise in Japan. In November, Core CPI rose 0.5% y/y, above the consensus of 0.4%. That might seem like small potatoes compared with inflation numbers in the UK and the United States, but given that inflation has been negligible for years in Japan, this is certainly a change in direction. The November rise marked the biggest increase since February 2020. Unsurprisingly, the uptick in inflation was caused by a surge in energy costs, which rose 15.6%. Wholesale prices jumped some 9.0% in November, indicating that Japan has not been immune to higher global commodity prices. However, businesses have been reluctant to pass on higher costs to consumers, which has kept consumer inflation low – food prices, for example, rose just 1.4% in November. The massive discrepancy between wholesale and consumer prices, which is not as glaring in the UK or the US, is a result of businesses’ fear that price rises will cut into consumer spending.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US PCE inflation rose to 5.7% yoy, core CPI to 4.7%, highest since 80s

US personal income rose 0.4% mom mama, or USD 90.4B in November, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.6% mom or USD 104.7B, also matched expectations. Headline PCE price index accelerated to 5.7% yoy, up from 5.1% yoy, above expectation of 5.6% yoy. That’s the highest level since 1982. Core PCE price index accelerated to 4.7% yoy, up from 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 4.5% yoy. That’s the highest level since 1989.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

France reports 200,000 new daily Covid cases for second day running

PARIS (Reuters) – France reported 206,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday, a totally above the 200,000 limit for the second day running. The record of 208,099 was set just the day before, on Wednesday, as Health Minister Oliver Veran warned of a “tsunami” of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Traders ring in the new year with strongest showing since July

London’s FTSE 100 index replicated last year’s strong start on its first day of trading in 2022, racking up its best showing in six months.The index added 120.61 points, fuelled by oil giants, the travel sector and some of the UK’s biggest banks.The 1.6% increase to 7,505.15 points made it the FTSE’s best result since July 21, although it briefly looked like the index might have its best day since February.“Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkey's inflation hits a 19-year high of 36%

Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed on Monday.The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples' purchasing power. The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed.The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s ruling party came to power two months later, in November 2002.Inflation has been rising in the country while the Turkish lira has been slumping to record lows after the country's central...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore's 4Q GDP expands 5.9% y-o-y, beating forecasts

SINGAPORE (Jan 3): Singapore's economy grew slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.9% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 5.4%.
WORLD
whtc.com

Czech emergency workers protest against vaccine mandate

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Several thousand Czech firefighters, police officers and rescue workers have backed a petition to cancel an incoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate, fearful it will lead to job losses and staff shortages. The Czech Republic’s new government, in office less than a month, plans to cancel a mandate...
PROTESTS
whtc.com

Japan’s Kishida lays out new contigency plan against Omicron risk

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will gear up efforts to deal with a possible surge in Omicron coronavirus cases and aim to deliver oral treatment using Pfizer Inc’s drugs nationwide next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Kishida also said the government will decide next week whether...
HEALTH
The Independent

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession.The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards. Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday in its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession....
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Thailand urges uptake of booster shots as Omicron cases rise

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s health ministry on Tuesday called on people to come forward to get booster vaccinations after reporting cases of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant had more than doubled over the holiday period. The Southeast Asian country has recorded 2,062 cases of the Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

France says Paris-Dakar rally team hit by blast in Saudi last week

PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Tuesday that a vehicle involved in the Paris-Dakar rally had been hit by an explosion in Saudi Arabia last week, and that they were launching a terrorism investigation. In a statement, the prosecutors said the explosion happened on Dec. 30 in the Saudi city...
PROTESTS

