South Africa

African leaders hail Tutu, but many don’t follow his lead

By associatedpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUTARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime....

BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
Desmond Tutu
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.” Read More Covid inpatient numbers up as daily case total exceeds 10,000 againSon of pub bomb victim urges Stormont to ‘act collectively’Tributes paid to ‘trailblazing’ BBC radio presenter Janice Long following death
Washington Post

Desmond Tutu stood for Palestinians and many others. We should honor his global struggle for justice.

Redi Tlhabi is a South African journalist and presenter of “The Big Debate” on ENews Channel Africa. Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, one of South Africa’s greatest citizens, has gone to his eternal rest at age 90. I grew up in the township of Soweto, in Johannesburg, home to another global icon, Nelson Mandela. Tutu and Mandela were neighbors and it was a source of much inspiration to have two Nobel laureates in the area.
Africa
South Africa
Washington Post

What is aquamation, the burial practice Desmond Tutu requested instead of greenhouse gas-emitting cremation?

The ashes of the revered anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu were interred Sunday in a private ceremony in St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. The Anglican archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who died Dec. 26 at age 90, had requested that his funeral not be ostentatious and that his body not be cremated by flame. Instead, Tutu reportedly requested aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, a water-based process considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
AFP

Tutu's ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

South Africa's spiritual father Archbishop Desmond Tutu, hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, was laid to rest at dawn on Sunday in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the brutal white-minority regime. Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. His ashes were "interred at St. George's Cathedral in a private family service early today", an Anglican Church statement said. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba placed his remains under an inscribed memorial stone before the high altar.
WREG

Fire ravages South African Parliament; 1 detained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A major fire ripped through South Africa’s Parliament complex on Sunday, gutting offices and causing some ceilings in the building that houses the national legislature to collapse. As firefighters struggled to tame the blaze, a dark plume of smoke and flames rose high into the air above the southern […]
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
AFP

'Defining moment': S.Africa report on Zuma-era graft handed over

South African investigators on Tuesday handed over the first instalment of a long-awaited report into corruption at the heart of the state under former president Jacob Zuma. The first instalment deals with corruption at South African Airways, the New Age newspaper, the country's tax collector and the issue of public procurement, Zondo said.
