Best Spider-Man Team-Ups from the Comics We Want to See in the MCU

By Caitlin Marceau
goombastomp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article*This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.*. In what has now become the biggest box-office smash since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown audiences yet again the power of Spider-Man and team-ups. Although we got a taste of that in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into...

goombastomp.com

epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Tom Holland Surprised Chris Evans in Marvel Audition by Doing a Flip

With six Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances now under his belt and his third flagship Spider-Man movie breaking box office records around the world, it's safe to say that Tom Holland is the definitive wall-crawler for some Marvel fans. Holland landed the part of Spider-Man back in 2015, just over a year after Andrew Garfield's final Spider-Man movie was released to poor reviews and less-than-stellar box office, and he's been with us ever since. Finding Holland for the part was a key component for Marvel Studios when they secured a deal with Sony to make Spider-Man movies and one moment in his audition may have been what really helped him land the part, actually flipping around.
MOVIES
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Games#Mcu#No Way Home#Avengers
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Teases Spider-Man Cameo in MCU Series

Who wouldn't want to see Spider-Man helping Clint and Kate in Hawkeye?. It's almost time for the final episode of Hawkeye and yet fans continue to have theories about what will happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. For instance, it is believed that Spider-Man will show up and help save the day in the season finale. So will we see Peter Parker swinging into action this Wednesday? Hailee Steinfeld has addressed the possibility and it sounds like she's excited about it!
TV SERIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
Distractify

The 'Hawkeye' Finale Confirms a Suspected Fan Theory About the Rolex Watch

People had a lot of theories about Hawkeye before the finale, and now that it’s here, some of our burning Marvel questions are finally answered. One of those questions was about the owner of the mystery Rolex watch from the Avengers compound. By the end of Hawkeye Episode 6, we learn that the watch belonged to S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent 19, which goes along with another fan theory.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

TASCHEN and Marvel Show Off Spider-Man Volume For Marvel Comics Library

Taschen and Marvel Comics are bringing Spider-Man fans a trip down memory lane with The Marvel Comics Library. The first series up for the wild collector treatment is Spidey's adventures from 1962-1964. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko had one heck of a character on their hands, and these extra-large format recreations of the early issues will delight serious collectors. Marvel editor Ralph Maccio also offers a stellar historical essay about the Web-Slinger. David Mandel also introduces the reader to these rare photos, artboards, and otherwise never-before-seen pieces of Marvel history. With Spider-Man's birthday coming up, it's a great way to track the history of Peter Parker. After Spidey, the Avengers and Captain America will be getting similar treatments in the series.
COMICS
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up at the Movie: We Review “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Just in time for Christmas, Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” delivers a story that combines old school comic book history with modern MCU chronology by tidily gift wrapping the end of Peter Parker’s Thanos snap-delayed high school career, personal growth as a solo hero and Avenger, a tale of loss, multiple cases of redemption, and even the introduction of a possible new street-level ally; everything either a diehard or casual comics fan could ask for or want to put an end to the Homecoming trilogy and introduce Spider-Man as an adult superhero.
MOVIES
Esquire

The Real-Life Donut Shop From Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Ready to Be MCU Canon

You know those portals Doctor Strange makes? When he scrunches his eyebrows, whips his hand in a circle, and whoosh—an improbable vacuum appears in the air, sparking and spitting, offering a golden ticket to another universe? There's one at the door of Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES

