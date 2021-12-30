Turkish economic confidence falls 1.8% in December -stats institute

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index fell 1.8% month-on-month in December to 97.6 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

The index climbed above 100 points in July for the first time since May 2018.

Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

