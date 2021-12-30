ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Daily Gate City

On This Day: 3 January 1967

In 1967, Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refused to report for military duty. (Jan. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/44d4c1236bcf4cefb471fc5f19b763db.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

December PPMs, Day 1: Return Of The Christmas Goose.

In seven of the eight major markets reported on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for December (covering the period from Nov. 11 through Dec. 8), anyone at an adult contemporary station that flipped to all-Christmas must be – there's no other way to say it – walking in a ratings wonderland. In that eighth market, it's the same story, just on a contemporary Christian outlet.
Daily Gate City

Today in History for January 4th

Highlights of this day in history: Israeli Prime Minister Ariel suffers a stroke and lapses into a coma; the inventor of braille is born; Jesse Ventura sworn in as Minnesota's governor, poet T.S. Eliot dies. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Daily Gate City

A look at the most anticipated musical tours of 2022

Steve Baltin, Senior contributor for Forbes Magazine, breaks down the most anticipated tours due to take place in 2022 with comments on unexpected sold out bands and most valuable tickets to locate. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Mississippi State
lasvegasadvisor.com

Question of the Day - 31 December 2021

Is the omicron variant having an impact on the New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas?. If the most contagious form of COVID-19 yet is putting a damper on the holidays in Las Vegas, you certainly can't tell by the crowds. Upwards of 300,000 people are predicted to be jamming the city this weekend and America's Party 2022, with fireworks by Grucci, has been in full swing most of the week.
Syracuse.com

'Laverne & Shirley' actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Bo Diddley
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, 'Ruthless' Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic 'The Mack' Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
Primetimer

The Untouchables star Nicholas Georgiade dies at 88

Georgiade played the brawny Eliot Ness ally Enrico “Rico” Rossi on the 1959-1963 ABC crime drama. Georgiade played a thug in the CBS’ Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse two-part episode that would serve as the pilot for The Untouchables. When The Untouchables began, he took on the role of Rossi, a core part of Ness' team.
CBS LA

Star Of 'The Mack,' Max Julien, Dies On His Birthday At 88

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Classically trained actor Max Julien, who became best known for playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 cult classic “The Mack” has died, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter. He died at age 88 on New Year’s Day, which was also his birthday. The Mack, poster, US poster, Max Julien, 1973. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images) Julien’s wife, Arabella Chavers, told reporters she found his body early Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been determined. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” his PR team said in a statement to...
