In this quick article, we’ll see how you can count words in a paragraph with JavaScript along with a couple of real-world examples. As a JavaScript developer, sometimes you need to limit the user input in the text box. There are two ways that you can use to limit the user input, either by the number of characters or by the number of words. Today, we’ll discuss the latter, how you can count the number of words in a string in JavaScript.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 5 DAYS AGO