Paul J. Davies’ View to 2022: The End of Easy Money

By Paul J. Davies
Washington Post
 6 days ago

In finance, the year ahead will be a busy one for Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has pledged to crack down on everything from new forms of retail trading and crypto to private equity. It should also be a big year for Lael Brainard, promoted to...

Washington Post

Andy Mukherjee’s View to 2022: A Big Year for Digital Money

Governments, consumer internet behemoths, large banks and fintech firms will compete fiercely next year to bring our cashless future a little closer — with Asia at the epicenter of innovation. In China, where authorities are increasingly uneasy with the domestic private sector’s control on citizens’ data, the state will seek to reassert its might: The Beijing Winter Olympics will be the perfect opportunity for the central bank to show off its brand-new digital money, the e-CNY. In India, Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp will fight a pitched battle against Walmart Inc.’s PhonePe and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay, for a chunk of the country’s fast-growing market for mobile app-based payments. Even tiny, landlocked Bhutan will experiment with paperless cash.
Olaf Scholz
Gary Gensler
Lael Brainard
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 3.92% to $47.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.59% to 36,799.65 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.06% to 4,793.54. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.70 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Benzinga

Where Spirit Airlines Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
