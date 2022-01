In recent months, the umpteenth release shifts that hit WWE's three main rosters: Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT have caused quite a stir. In the latest waves of layoffs, big names on the main roster have also arrived, such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and their respective partners, with several athletes who looked like they could be the future of the main roster but were fired after just a few weeks.

