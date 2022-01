The number of people taking their first step on to the property ladder with a mortgage last year is estimated to have topped 400,000 for the first time since 2006.But Yorkshire Building Society (YBS), which made the calculations, said it is unlikely that first-time buyer numbers will continue to be seen at this level in 2022 and beyond.First-time buyers accounted for half (50%) of house purchases with a mortgage in 2021, up from just over a third (36%) in 2007, according to the YBS.Across the UK, it estimates there were 408,379 mortgaged first-time buyers in 2021.It is the first time...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO