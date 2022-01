Gurman indicates that he expects the M2 chip to have an 8-core CPU like the M1 chip with a 9-core or 10-core GPU. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed January 3, 2022, exchanging hands at $182.01, up 2.50%. The $2.99 trillion market cap company is set to release a series of new products come to the tail end of this year as usual. Mark Gurman, Editor at Bloomberg who specializes in Apple products, said the company is likely to upgrade its lineups as it completes the transition from Intel processors to custom-designed chips. After releasing 5G network-enabled devices last year, the company is looking to further its cutting-edge technology on its 2022 products. According to Gurman, at least some Apple iPhone 14 models will feature a hole-punch display design.

