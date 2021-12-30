ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that...

milwaukeesun.com

Protests outside Evergrande offices as stock trading resumes

Protesters demand that China's once leading property developer, now plagued by debt, return their money. Shares of China Evergrande jumped as stock trading resumed, but investors who were worried their money would be used to keep the firm afloat staged a protest outside the Guangzhou headquarters. China Evergrande's shares gained...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Hengda Seeks Delay; Huarong Resumes Trading: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit is seeking to delay an option for investors to demand early repayment, while China Huarong Asset Management Co. resumed trading following a $6.6 billion bailout, a type of state-orchestrated rescue that appears unlikely for Evergrande. Hengda Real Estate will hold a meeting...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou,...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China’s cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion – draft

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules governing mobile apps, stating that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need security reviews. The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing...
INTERNET
Reuters

StanChart splits Hong Kong workforce on concerns about new COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) has started operating in split teams in Hong Kong, a bank spokesperson said on Wednesday, as the Asian financial hub announced tough new restrictions after an increase in new COVID-19 cases. Critical teams of the London-headquartered bank, which has about...
WORLD
sanantoniopost.com

China Evergrande shares stop trading

Shares of China's embattled property developer have been halted from trading. Shares of property developer China Evergrande Group, which is on the brink of default with around $300 billion in debt, have been suspended from trading until the release of ?inside information.?. This was announced by the developer on Monday...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
AFP

Evergrande shares rise after day-long trading suspension

Shares in embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied on Tuesday after a day-long suspension, as the company confirmed it had been ordered to demolish part of a resort in Hainan province. Evergrande confirmed on Tuesday that it had received orders to tear down 39 buildings at the Ocean Flower Island development in the southern Chinese province.
MARKETS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

China Evergrande shares fall after missing new coupon payments

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled on Thursday after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week. Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default after missing a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, had new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

China Evergrande Says State-Backed Risk Team Will Engage With Creditors

Debt-laden China Evergrande EGRNF 5.26% Group said the committee helping steer its massive restructuring is deploying extensive resources to help contain risks and will engage with creditors. The reassurance echoes a pledge earlier this month to work with holders of offshore debt and follows a sustained selloff in the company’s...
ECONOMY
