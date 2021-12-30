On This Day: 30 December 1928

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Classically trained actor Max Julien, who became best known for playing a pimp named Goldie in the 1973 cult classic “The Mack” has died, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter.
He died at age 88 on New Year’s Day, which was also his birthday.
The Mack, poster, US poster, Max Julien, 1973. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)
Julien’s wife, Arabella Chavers, told reporters she found his body early Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been determined.
“During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” his PR team said in a statement to...
