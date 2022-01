In a season full of ups and down, Dallas right now is perhaps as “up” as they’ve been yet. After losing three out of four, they turned around and now find themselves on a three game winning streak. The team has missed a combined total of over 200 games due to covid this season. That’s the third most in the league behind only Boston and Chicago. As such, to say they’ve been flying by the seat of their collective pants is an understatement.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO