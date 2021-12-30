ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Will Blue represent the UK at Eurovision again?

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 6 days ago

Blue have ruled out competing in the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ again. The British boyband – comprising Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Anthony Costa, and Simon Webbe – managed to make it to 11th place with 100 points when they represented the UK with their song ‘I Can’ in...

www.zapgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan James
Person
Lee Ryan
Person
Anthony Costa
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Simon Webbe
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Funeral of comedy star Jethro to bring Truro to standstill

The funeral of popular comedian Jethro is set to bring parts of Devon and Cornwall to a standstill.The Cornish comic died on December 14 at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19.Real name Geoffrey Rowe, the comedy star built his name in the 1980s and 1990s, only announcing his retirement in 2020 after almost 50 years of touring.A funeral procession was due to set off from his club in Lewdown, Okehampton, at 10am on Monday, and is expected to travel through Lifton before going on to Truro where a procession will be held at the War Memorial.The service, at Truro...
WORLD
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#Uk#Turin#Heart And Soul#British#Tap Music#Blue
The Independent

Thousands line the streets to mourn ‘well-loved’ Cornish comedian Jethro

Thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay tribute to “unique” Cornish comedian, Jethro, at his funeral.Real name Geoffrey Rowe, the comedy star died on December 14 2021 at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19.A service was held for the comic in the packed Truro Cathedral on Monday from midday, after a motorcade in his honour.Cars had driven from his club in Lewdown, Okehampton, visiting Lifton, before arriving in the town where a procession was held at the war memorial.People lined the streets and queued to get into the cathedral as the procession arrived.Jethro’s wicker coffin had been transported...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have contracted COVID-19. The Swedish Royal Court announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that the royal couple tested positive last night. “The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three syringes, have mild symptoms and feel well under the circumstances,” the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving a glimpse into her family skiing trip. The 63-year-old singer and actress shared photos Sunday on Instagram featuring Rocco Ritchie, her 21-year-old son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. One picture shows Madonna holding onto Rocco's arm as they take a stroll in the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
recordcollectormag.com

33.13 | Adam Lambert | Adam Lambert

It’s a limited-engagement, once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Adam Lambert believed in 2014, when, having first performed with Queen en route to becoming American Idol’s 2009 runner-up, he assumed Freddie Mercury’s mantle for the first Queen + Adam Lambert world tour. In fact, Lambert’s exuberant vocal range, athleticism and audacious theatricality have rejuvenated Queen, making their shows together truly worthy of the band’s classic legacy. Their debut album, Live Around The World (2020), even topped the UK chart. Lambert’s US successful solo career, more conversant with contemporary dance-pop than his vintage bandmates, meanwhile peaked artistically with the sleek glam 70s textures and defiantly personal songs of last year’s Velvet. “I just love the music of the 70s,” the engagingly thoughtful singer tells RC. “I love all of it.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Packham brands bird shooting law a ‘fiasco’ as pheasants categorised as both livestock and wild animals

Every year around 50 million pheasants are reared by gamekeepers on private land and released into the British countryside. But are pheasants livestock, or are they wild animals? The answer, it seems, is “it depends”.The question has popped up because of changes to the wording of a law which governs the legality of shooting birds such as crows, magpies and pigeons. These species, it is argued, can impact game birds, which the law says count as livestock.But the changes are being questioned by conservationists because if the protections for game birds are based on them being classified as livestock, at...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy