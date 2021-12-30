Will Blue represent the UK at Eurovision again?

It’s a limited-engagement, once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Adam Lambert believed in 2014, when, having first performed with Queen en route to becoming American Idol’s 2009 runner-up, he assumed Freddie Mercury’s mantle for the first Queen + Adam Lambert world tour. In fact, Lambert’s exuberant vocal range, athleticism and audacious theatricality have rejuvenated Queen, making their shows together truly worthy of the band’s classic legacy. Their debut album, Live Around The World (2020), even topped the UK chart. Lambert’s US successful solo career, more conversant with contemporary dance-pop than his vintage bandmates, meanwhile peaked artistically with the sleek glam 70s textures and defiantly personal songs of last year’s Velvet. “I just love the music of the 70s,” the engagingly thoughtful singer tells RC. “I love all of it.”
