Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press
Cadillac News
 6 days ago

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit...

Cadillac News

Bruins pull away in 3rd, thump Red Wings 5-1

DETROIT — Erik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday. Patrice Bergeron had his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season. Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins.
Cadillac News

San Jose faces Detroit on 3-game road skid

San Jose Sharks (17-15-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits Detroit looking to end its three-game road slide. The Red Wings are 11-5-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led...
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Toronto, ppd. Minnesota at Ottawa, ppd. Tuesday's Games. Calgary at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at...
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Washington

The Arizona Wildcats, who have not played since Dec. 22, return to action on Monday when they host the Washington Huskies at McKale Center. This is the third date for this game, which was originally set to be played Dec. 2 in Tucson before Washington went on a COVID pause. The matchup was rescheduled to Jan. 25 but then moved up three-plus weeks after Arizona had its New Year’s weekend games at UCLA and USC postponed due to those teams’ COVID problems.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
Cadillac News

Suter, Bertuzzi help Detroit make short work of Sharks 6-2

DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Tuesday night. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves. Jasper Weatherby and Alexander...
bostonnews.net

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team lost its final home game of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon. Here are three numbers to know from team's fourth-straight defeat. Not unlike two weeks ago, the Philadelphia offense sputtered in the first half against Washington. After two quarters, the Eagles...
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
