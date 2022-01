The late-December USDA Hogs & Pigs Report showed the US hog hog herd 4% smaller than year-ago, which was greater contraction than traders expected. Nearly all categories came in on the bullish side of the average pre-report estimates. That should support lean hog futures for at least the near term. Indeed, prospects for the usual early-winter rally seem promising, especially with US wholesale prices firming. Mid-December slaughter fell over 6.0% short of the comparable year-ago figure, reinforcing USDA forecasts for a drop in winter hog supplies. Concerns about reduced export demand, as well as excessively expensive retail prices, are keeping the market from moving significantly higher.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO