In a move to simplify its debt structure and reduce costs, IRSA has announced its intentions to merge by absorption with IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP). On September 30, 2021, IRSA's (IRS) Board of Directors announced its intention to begin a corporate organization process by which IRSA, acting as the absorbing company, will merge by absorption with IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP), as the absorbed company. For this purpose, the Board established an exchange ratio of 1.4 IRSA shares for each IRSA CP share, or equivalently, 0.56 IRSA GDS for each ADS of IRSA CP.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO