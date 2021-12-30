ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Native, Betty White, Shares Three Reason She’s Living So Long

By Michelle
 6 days ago
Do you want to live to be 100? Betty White is planning on hitting that milestone in just a few weeks and she has some advice for all of us. Betty White is an American treasure. And you know what? She was born right here in Illinois, which means we can...

Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
Betty White
ClutchPoints

Betty White passes away at 99

Former Golden Girls star Betty White has sadly passed away at the age of 99. This news became available on New Year’s Eve via numerous reports, including TMZ. According to the report from TMZ, in which the outlet heard directly from a law enforcement official, White passed at her home on Friday morning. TMZ says she died of natural causes.
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
smobserved.com

Actress Betty White Dead of Cardiac Arrest. She Was at 99.

Just when we thought 2021 couldn't get any worse. Betty White has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 99. In bed, in her home in Los Angeles, reports TMZ and multiple news sources. She was 99 years old. Her heart simply stopped, which happens to the very elderly, if they live long enough.
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
CNN

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

(CNN) — Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way. White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on January 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

