Best Of BM 2021: Our Favorite Wedding Dresses

When that wedding invitation hits your mailbox, your first feeling is excitement—you can't wait to watch your loved ones tie the knot and begin to anticipate their next-level celebration. Your second thought? What are you going to wear? If you have a flurry of events to attend next year—which is likely, given the fact that 2022 will be one of the busiest wedding seasons in decades—you're probably concerned about purchasing garments for all of them. Our best advice, especially if you're on a budget, is to consider a fashion rental site. Ahead, discover several companies that allow you to rent and return fashion-forward dresses, jumpsuits, suits, and more for every event you were invited to next year.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO