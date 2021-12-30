ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

2021 IN REVIEW: Virus still dominates life in Washington County

By Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVhwc_0dYuYwr200 Entering its third year in circulation, COVID-19 remains a challenge for hospitals, businesses and everyone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gf2Vd_0dYuYwr200 2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February.

It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like the Sherwood Ice Arena, had to close altogether.

On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that allowed many businesses to open their doors again or expand capacity.

Although relieved, the frustration of many local business owners was palpable — and not very subtle.

Cooper Mountain Ale Works welcomed back customers with a special new ale: "Kate's Nutty Shutdown Brown." The Sherwood Ice Arena sardonically noted that it planned to remain open "unless the county backtracks and forces us to close again."

But ever since it was discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 — more than two years ago now — COVID-19 continues to follow a pattern of spikes and lulls.

In May, Washington County narrowly dodged being returned to the "extreme risk" restrictions, when an obscure statewide metric tracking the increase in "patient bed-days" at Oregon hospitals fell just a 10th of a percentage point short of requiring much of the state to go back under the most restrictive COVID-19 health and safety protocols. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1vaQ_0dYuYwr200

The yo-yo effect continued into the summer. Brown lifted the state's indoor mask mandate at the end of June, only to reinstate it in mid-August as the delta variant — to that point, the most transmissible strain of the virus yet detected — fueled a surge that saw case counts, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 rise to record levels by September.

Many businesses and public entities, including the Washington County government, had planned on requiring workers to report to the office beginning this fall. Delta put those plans on hold — in some cases, indefinitely.

Beaverton and Tigard, among others, also instituted stricter mask requirements for city workers. Experts say N95, KN95 and other respirator-style masks are much more effective than cloth masks at preventing viral transmission.

"This is an opportunity to further health and safety within our communities and avoid unnecessary closures as we continue to stress access and availability of vaccinations," said Jen Haruyama, Beaverton's city manager.

Indeed, widespread access to free vaccinations against COVID-19 — which were only available to a select few at the start of 2021 — as well as a better understanding of the "invisible enemy," has made it more feasible for Oregon to stay open even as the delta variant, and now the even more contagious omicron variant, have taken the state by storm.

The Brown administration and many businesses — including Intel Corp., Washington County's largest private employer — have required workers to get vaccinated. The vaccine mandate is particularly wide-reaching for public employees , including healthcare workers, emergency responders and educators.

This month, Intel notified employees that anyone without proof of vaccination or a corporate-approved exemption by April 2022 will be placed on unpaid leave .

Find a vaccination site near you at GetVaccinated.Oregon.gov.

Despite the mandates — or perhaps because of them — the Brown administration has resisted restoring the strictures of this past winter and spring. To a large extent, businesses now enjoy the freedom to set their own policies and procedures, and people can choose whether and how to gather for holiday get-togethers, after-school clubs and beyond. Many beloved traditions, like the Washington County Fair, returned after a year of hiatus. Not only did the Hillsboro Hops, our local minor league baseball team, play a nearly complete season after a 2020 washout, but they hosted the Vancouver Canadians from Canada all summer as well.

While Oregonians must continue to mask up in public places, as recommended by virtually all public health experts while community transmission is high, we are coming up on one year since Salem forced businesses in Washington County to temporarily close rather than provide their core services. As frustrating as it is to live with the virus in our communities, the state's shift in approach has undoubtedly been welcome news for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, movie theaters and more.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County could get windfall for drug treatment

Officials may put money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers toward programs in Hillsboro and Beaverton.Washington County officials say money from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors could help build a planned addiction treatment and recovery center. The national opioid litigation settlement is due to pay Oregon around $330 million over the next 18 years. About 55% will go toward local governments; as much as $12 million or over $650,000 per year could be paid to Washington County. At least 70% of settlement dollars must go towards a wide range of opioid mitigation efforts. Washington County behavioral health...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate. Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Tigard, OR
Washington County, OR
Health
County
Washington County, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaty: Despite challenges, 'Beaverton had an amazing year'

Beaverton's first female mayor spent her first year in office navigating the city's new charter and council-manager structure. Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty's faced a number of challenges during her first year in office:. The new city charter, a new city manager, a historic heatwave and of course, the ongoing COVID-19...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 IN REVIEW: Transformative times for WashCo schools

K-12 schools are almost back to normal after a tumultuous year. Getting there has been a journey. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Beaverton Valley Times

Sams' moment: 'Front-row seat to the U.S. Constitution'

Eastern Oregon man settles into his new role as head of the National Park Service.Before he can settle into his job leading one of the largest national park systems in the world, Chuck Sams still needs to pack. Calling from his Riverside home, in Malheur County, Sams said he has to clear out his soon-to-be-former house as he and his family look to complete the move to Alexandria, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., some 2,600 miles away from Pendleton. "We're going from 3,200 square feet to 1,100 square feet," he said. "It's a challenge, but we'll figure it out."...
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton schools shifting quarantine policies in 2022

The district will implement a test-to-stay program, providing on-site tests for students who are exposed to COVID-19 Students at Beaverton School District will be returning to the classroom as the omicron variant of COVID-19 brings more uncertainty to the New Year. The variant — now accounting for more than 70%...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Fairs#Restaurants#Health And Safety#The Sherwood Ice Arena
Portland Tribune

Washington County lends hand up to Afghan refugees

Officials dropped off almost 1 ton of food at the Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office and multiple county departments recently completed a weeks-long food drive to collect items needed by Afghan refugees coming into the Portland area. When all was said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23, 2021

Readers of The Times are concerned about climate change, 'vaccine passports' and more. As a former legislator and someone who cares deeply about the well-being of their fellow citizens, I hope Congress will move to address the obesity epidemic facing this country. Obesity is a complex and treatable disease that...
BETHANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

LOC leader out after profane messages to Beaverton mayor

Mike Cully was placed on paid administrative leave pending his resignation from the League of Oregon Cities. The executive director of the League of Oregon Cities resigned Monday night, Dec. 20, after he sent private messages on Twitter to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty calling her "weak" and saying she has "no soul."
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

State Rep. Sheri Schouten announces retirement

The Beaverton Democrat won't run for re-election in 2022 after her seat was drastically redrawn in redistricting. State Rep. Sheri Schouten announced that she will not be seeking reelection and intends to retire after completing her third term in the Oregon Legislature in early 2023. Schouten cited a number of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

League of Oregon Cities head resigns after profane Twitter rant

Mike Cully was placed on paid administrative leave after sending abusive Twitter messages to the Beaverton mayor.The executive director of the League of Oregon Cities resigned Monday night, Dec. 20, after he sent private messages on Twitter to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty calling her "weak" and saying she has "no soul." The exchange between Beaty and Cully began Friday, Dec. 17, after Cully announced on his now-deleted Twitter account that he doesn't tip fast food workers. "That's what your paycheck is for," Cully added. "Dissatisfied? Get an education and a better job." Cully has worked with the League of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
37
Followers
960
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy