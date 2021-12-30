ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB 2023/24 inflation forecasts subject to downside not just upside risks -Visco

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's forecasts that inflation in the euro zone will be below 2% in 2023 and 2024 are exposed to downside not just upside risks, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said in an interview published on Thursday.

The ECB this month raised its inflation projections to above its 2% target for this year and in 2022 and forecast inflation would be below that figure in the following two years.

However, during the bank's December policy meeting several policymakers questioned the ECB's projections, arguing that the bank is underestimating the risk of price growth holding above the 2% target.

"The (inflation) forecasts below 2% in 2023-24 are of course subject to both downside and upside risks," Visco, who is also the governor of the Bank of Italy, told the Italian daily La Stampa.

Visco said that the final impact on the euro zone economy of the coronavirus variant Omicron, which has raced out of control in Europe, was unknown at the moment.

Regarding the European Union Stability Pact, Visco said sustainability of fiscal budgets was crucial both in the bloc as a whole and in each member state, adding it would be helpful to have a euro zone or EU economy minister.

Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's services growth slows in Dec, inflation pressures persist

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India’s services sector expanded for a fifth straight month in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous month, as demand rose but concerns over another wave of COVID-19 and inflationary pressures cast a shadow over the outlook, a survey showed. Wednesday’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

As pressure mounts, China Evergrande seeks delaying onshore bond payment

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) will seek a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a 4.5 billion yuan ($157 million) bond in a meeting with bond holders this weekend, underscoring the pressure on the debt-laden property developer. Evergrande is struggling to repay...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone economic recovery faltered in Dec as Omicron spread -PMI

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economic recovery faltered in December as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections curtailed growth in the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, and could weaken further if tighter restrictions are imposed. As the Omicron coronavirus variant spread rapidly at the end of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#European Union#Ecb#Milan#Ecb Governing Council#The Bank Of Italy#Italian#Omicron
Reuters

Japan's consumer confidence slightly worsens in Dec - govt

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started risingtowards the end of the month. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.1 in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish lira holds firm after slide on inflation worries

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed slightly on Wednesday, trimming losses a day earlier as investors weighed up the impact of a surge in inflation to a 19-year peak after last year's plunge in the currency's value. The lira firmed as much as 1.3% to 13.275 in early...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gas flows eastwards through Russia-EU Yamal pipeline drop

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east from Germany to Poland for the 16th successive day on Wednesday, although flows significantly fell, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Eastbound volumes hit almost 1.7 million kilowatt hours an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Yen wallows as Omicron fears subside and rate hikes loom

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near a five-year low on the dollar on Wednesday and nursing losses on other crosses as traders wagered the Bank of Japan would lag a looming wave of global policy tightening as inflation gallops ahead around the world. The yen tumbled...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

European Union plans on financing nuclear and gas plants spark anger

Environmentalists and Green parties have accused the Commission of ‘greenwashing’. Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear energy and gas to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future have come under immediate criticism from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

ECB may be ready to raise rates in early 2023, Klaas Knot says

The European Central Bank is on pace to raise interest rates in early 2023 once it wraps up remaining bond purchases by the end of 2022, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch newspaper Trouw. "All switches are on track to end the remaining bond...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

Inflation Is Major Risk Factor For US 2022 Economic Outlook

The future’s always uncertain and that’s not going to change when attempting to weigh the risks and opportunities for the year ahead. But this much is obvious: inflation will be front and center in 2022 as a catalyst for surprises. The main issue is whether the recent spike...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Knot: Good chance inflation remains above 2% after 2022

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Thursday, inflation in the eurozone could very stay above the central bank's 2% target for the coming years. "I have a different view, I think the chance we remain stuck above 2% is just as big....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy