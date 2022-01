Early in Kentucky’s top-25 matchup with LSU, it lost a key player. After a hard collision on a screen, Sahvir Wheeler was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room. In the opening moments of the game, LSU center Efton Reid III set a screen, and Wheeler ran right into the 7-foot and 230-pound freshman. Wheeler remained on the court for some time and needed assistance to get to his feet. The trainers promptly walked a dazed Wheeler to the locker room for further examination.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO