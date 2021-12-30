ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari Celebrates 75 Years With Anniversary Logo

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Ferrari is marking its 75th year with a special anniversary logo, paying tribute to the luxury Italian auto house Enzo Ferrari built in 1947. 2022 is shaping up to be a memorable year for Ferrari which will introduce its upcoming high-performance SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue to compete with the growing popularity...

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton was 'lucky' in F1 title race, Honda chief claims

Lewis Hamilton was “lucky” on several occasions during the Formula One season and was fortunate to take the title race to the final Grand Prix of the year, it has been suggested. Hamilton lost out on a record-breaking eighth world championship when he was passed by title rival Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver had won three races in a row to head into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit level on points with Verstappen and was leading until a late crash from Nicolas Latifi triggered a safety...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
Robb Report

This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
CARS
Vacheron Constantin Drops One-Off Ruby-Set Bacchus Grande Complication

Vacheron Constantin’s complication and bespoke Les Cabinotiers workshop has dropped a one-of-a-kind double-sided engraved and gem-set watch boasting 16 complications. The Les Cabinotiers Grande Complication Bacchus is based on a theme of astronomy and mythology with hand-engraved vine leaf decoration on its 47mm 18k pink gold case, which is set with ruby grape clusters in a nod to the Greco-Roman god of wine and festivity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
White Gold Omega Is an $81,000 USD Recreation of the Very First Speedmaster

Omega has dropped a solid gold recreation of the very first Speedmaster, marking the model’s 65th anniversary in 2022. Equipped with Omega’s recreated 321 manually wound chronograph movement, the 38.6mm Speedmaster Calibre 321 Canopus Gold is made of Omega’s proprietary 18K white gold alloy with a number of special touches including an Onyx dial, Enamel-infilled bezel numerals and a Hippocampus engraved on the inside of its sapphire crystal caseback, complete with a blue sapphire eye, a material traditionally used to mark 65th anniversaries.
LIFESTYLE
HUMAN MADE Delivers its SS22 "SEASON 23" Collection

Starting the new year, NIGO‘s beloved HUMAN MADE label has now introduced its Spring/Summer 2022 collection with an in-depth lookbook. The “SEASON 23” builds on established elements of the brand, while expanding on its offerings through apparel, accessories and lifestyle items. As per usual, NIGO’s adoration for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Chiharu Shiota Presents Her Largest Solo Exhibition in Shanghai

The Long Museum, located on Shanghai’s West Bund, is currently hosting the largest exhibition devoted to the work of Berlin-based artist Chiharu Shiota. Shiota is best known for her series of powerful and immersive works consisting of red and black threads as well as her “Memory of Skin” exhibition displaying five enormous dresses that are permanently stained in mud while constantly washed by a stream of water in a futile attempt to clean. “Shiota’s inspiration often emerges from a personal experience or emotion which she expands into universal human concerns such as life, death and relationships,” says the gallery bio. “She has redefined the concept of memory and consciousness by collecting ordinary objects such as shoes, keys, beds, chairs and dresses, and engulfing them in immense thread structures” Her works have been presented across the world including the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Smithsonian Gallery in Washington D.C., and Yorkshire Sculpture Park in the United Kingdom.
VISUAL ART
Reebok Reveals New Zig Kinetica II "Edge" Colorways for SS22

Reebok undoubtedly left a good impression on the sneaker world in 2021 with a multitude of new collaborations, retro bring backs and fresh colorways and more, and it’s poised to have another big year in 2022. This January, the vector brand is kicking off its footwear initiatives with the release of more Zig Kinetica II “Edge” colorways, both of which are executed with a collection of earthy tones that are inspired by an urban jungle and the ways in which society interacts with nature.
APPAREL
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Formula 1’s CEO Shares What Revs Him Up About Next Season

As Formula 1 battled to keep the show on the road through a global pandemic, Stefano Domenicali became the affable new CEO of the Formula 1 Group, taking over from US media mogul Chase Carey earlier this year. The 56-year-old Domenicali was hired by Liberty Media to take the sport into a new era, yet he will need the management skills he honed from 23 years at Ferrari to keep the sport on track through a major overhaul in 2022. Domenicali spent his last six years at Ferrari as its team principal, before leaving in 2014 to join the Volkswagen Group,...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Ultra-Rare 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R Is Heading Back to Auction

The story of how Carroll Shelby was enlisted to turn Ford’s quotidian Mustang into a race car has been hashed and rehashed, embellished with sprigs of editorial parsley and, ultimately, served on a silver platter ever since the first Ford Shelby GT350 rolled out of Shelby’s shop in Venice, California, circa January of 1965. It’s generally agreed that only 562 examples of the 1965 model-year cars were made, making it the most desirable of all Shelby Mustangs and a top-tier collectible. But as I’ve alluded more than once, apropos of the denizens in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, some cars are...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

James Bond’s Long-Lost Aston Martin DB5 Has Finally Been Found After 25 Years

After a quarter of a century, James Bond’s missing Aston Martin is back. The iconic 1963 DB5, which agent 007 famously piloted in both Goldfinger and Thunderball, mysteriously vanished from a secure hangar at Florida’s airport in Boca Raton back in the late ‘90s. Now, some 25 years later, the long-lost grand tourer has been found by Art Recovery International, as reported by the Telegraph. The group, which specializes in locating lost or stolen luxury items, reportedly found Bond’s stolen silver ride in a “private setting” in the Middle East but did not give an exact location. An anonymous authenticator confirmed the...
CELEBRITIES
insideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Drag Race Corvette C8

The Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Corvette have never been direct rivals, but high-performance Mustangs have always been more than capable of giving Vettes a good run for their money, especially on the drag strip. Can we say that about the latest-generation Corvette C8 and the Shelby GT500? Absolutely, but...
CARS
Robb Report

The 10 Best Camper Vans for Getting Away From It All in Style

After the last year-and-a-half, we’ve all come to a better appreciation of how just important it is to get away from it all. Taking a break from the day-to-day grind is vital to our health and sanity. Sure, vaccines have made travel easier again, but you’d be forgiven for not wanting to spend time aboard a crowded plane anytime soon. Luckily, there’s no need to suffer the airport hordes. It so happens that we’re living in something of a golden age for luxury campers and trailers, which has made it easier than ever to take your life on the road...
BUYING CARS

