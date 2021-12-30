Ferrari Celebrates 75 Years With Anniversary Logo

The Long Museum, located on Shanghai’s West Bund, is currently hosting the largest exhibition devoted to the work of Berlin-based artist Chiharu Shiota. Shiota is best known for her series of powerful and immersive works consisting of red and black threads as well as her “Memory of Skin” exhibition displaying five enormous dresses that are permanently stained in mud while constantly washed by a stream of water in a futile attempt to clean. “Shiota’s inspiration often emerges from a personal experience or emotion which she expands into universal human concerns such as life, death and relationships,” says the gallery bio. “She has redefined the concept of memory and consciousness by collecting ordinary objects such as shoes, keys, beds, chairs and dresses, and engulfing them in immense thread structures” Her works have been presented across the world including the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Smithsonian Gallery in Washington D.C., and Yorkshire Sculpture Park in the United Kingdom.

