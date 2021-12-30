ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Calgary takes on Seattle on 4-game slide

Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Calgary Flames (15-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-4, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +120, Flames -145; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Seattle. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against division opponents. Seattle averages...

