Aaliyah‘s forthcoming posthumous album Unstoppable is supposedly set to release some time this January. The late artist’s uncle and Blackground Records founder Barry Hankerson recently appeared on The Geno Jones Show to confirm the release and a series of high-profile collaborations. “One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with Weeknd,” he said, referring to the track “Poison.” “Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”

