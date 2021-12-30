[VIDEO] NASA launches new powerful telescope

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.

