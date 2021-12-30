[VIDEO] NASA launches new powerful telescope

Gen. Mark Naird will return to action this winter: Space Force Season 2 will premiere on Feb. 18, Netflix announced Monday.
The series, which was renewed in November 2020, likely will feel a bit different in its sophomore run. As part of a “creative revamp,” Norm Hiscock (Parsks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has joined Greg Daniels as co-showrunner; Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Dr. Chan Kaifang, now also is a member of the show’s writing staff. In addition, production on the comedy has moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver.
Space Force, which began streaming in May 2020, stars Carell (The Office) as Naird, a...
