ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Locke rallies Louisville to 73-69 victory over Wake Forest

WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXXQ8_0dYuXPsy00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Louisville rallied to beat Wake Forest 73-69 in the Cardinals’ Atlantic Coast Conference home opener on Wednesday night.

It was raining 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the game. Isaiah Mucius hit a 3 to give Wake Forest a 61-60 lead with 4:47 remaining. Louisville (8-4, 2-0) regained the lead on a Locke 3-pointer before Mucius hit again from deep to put the Demon Deacons (11-2, 1-1) up 64-63 with 2:21 left. Louisville took a two-point lead on a 3 by Malik Williams before Daivien Williamson hit from deep to put Wake Forest ahead 67-66 with 1:30 left. Locke put the Cardinals on top for good with 1:08 remaining with his fifth 3-pointer, adding two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it a two-possession lead.

Samuell Williamson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Louisville. Williams and Mason Faulkner scored 11 apiece.

Jake LaRavia and Alondes Williams each scored 15 to pace the Demon Deacons, who saw a five-game win streak end. LaRavia sank just 4 of 11 shots but hit 7 of 9 free throws. Williams, who is averaging 21 points per game, made only 4 of 14 shots — 1 of 6 from deep — but hit 6 of 7 foul shots. LaRavia added seven rebounds, while Williams finished with seven assists. Daivien Williamson scored 14.

Wake Forest was playing for the first time since Dec. 17 after its game with Boston College was postponed after the Eagles entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Louisville was playing for the first time since Dec. 18 after entering COVID-19 protocols. The Cardinals’ Dec. 22 game with Kentucky was postponed. Louisville is now 9-1 in its last 10 conference home openers. Louisville out-rebounded Wake Forest 40-36 and is 7-0 this season when winning the battle of the boards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Wake Forest snaps 4-game skid against Florida State, 76-54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night. Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Seabron rallies NC State past Virginia Tech 68-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday night. Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WNCT

Tepper, Panthers a long way off from sustained success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has repeatedly said that “long-term mediocrity” is not acceptable for his NFL franchise. But right now mediocrity doesn’t sound all that bad for the Panthers. Since Tepper purchased the franchise from founder Jerry Richardson for a record $2.3 billion in the summer of 2018, the Panthers […]
NFL
WNCT

Panthers’ QB change provides only a brief spark, not a win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Starting Sam Darnold in place of Cam Newton at quarterback provided only a brief spark for Carolina before the flailing Panthers reverted to form. Darnold completed his first nine passes for the first time in his career while leading scoring drives on his first two series. But the Panthers did not […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Wake Forest, NC
Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
WNCT

Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal lead Wizards over Hornets 124-121

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121 on Monday night. Charlotte, which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points. Terry Rozier scored 25 points and […]
NBA
WNCT

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuell Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Ap#Eagles
WNCT

‘It’s been a grind’: Nearly 30k Duke Energy customers remain without power in NC after Monday’s winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers remained without power Tuesday morning after a winter storm brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to North Carolina. As of Tuesday morning, Duke Energy said 28,689 customers were without power across the state. There were 2,535 active outages. Click here to view current outages. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton had prison infractions before parole revoked

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A man serving a life sentence for killing Michael Jordan’s father was caught possessing substances weeks before his parole agreement was “terminated,” according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Larry Demery was convicted for the 1993 death of James Jordan, who was traveling from Charlotte to Wilmington […]
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
Boston College
WNCT

3 NC cities among cheapest to live in the US with best weather

(WGHP) — Three North Carolina cities are among the cheapest to live in the United States with good weather, according to a recent ranking done by real estate data website PropertyShark. Property Shark created the list of the 15 cheapest cities with the best weather by looking at US cities with over 150,000 residents and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina schools switching to new COVID-19 guidelines for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is making some changes as students head back to school in the coming days. The state Department of Public Instruction is announcing new COVID-19 guidelines. Students who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus as long as they don’t feel sick. […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy