LSU vs. Kansas St—Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson is healthy and will play this game. LSU has been hit hard with transfers, opt outs, and academic issues and will be short handed on defense. Tigers are looking at a fifth or sixth string quarterback as they are down to a couple of walks on’s. There is talk that LSU may use the Wildcat offense behind a wide receiver at the quarterback position.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO