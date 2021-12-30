There was no big winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now $483 million
(WHTM) — A Chester County resident was the winner of a $1 million prize that was awarded just after midnight during ABC’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 on Jan. 1. Brian Mineweaser, 49, was announced the winner of the drawing after his name was selected from a random […]
Two lucky Northern California lottery players found a little extra something under the Christmas tree Saturday evening as they were among four in the state to be in possession of Powerball tickets worth more than half a million dollars. According to the California Lottery, a total of four Powerball tickets...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While it didn’t match all the numbers for the top prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, a winning ticket good for $2 million was sold in Baltimore late last month, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday.
The winner was sold on Dec. 30 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, located at 10 N. Calvert Street, and remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, the agency said.
Four other Powerball players in Maryland cashed in tickets for $50,000 from the same drawing. Those were sold at Wine World in Abingdon, a 7-Eleven in Annapolis, a Sunoco station in Hagerstown and a Marathon Gas station in Hampstead, the agency said. All four prizes are unclaimed.
Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22.
With no jackpot winner, the prize for the Jan. 5 drawing as grown to $610 million or a one-time cash payout of $434.2 million, the agency said.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—While no one hit the $540 million jackpot in the January 3 Powerball drawing, Maryland is home to one $50,000 winner and a total of 27,253 winning tickets ranging from $4 to $50,000. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who bought a $50,000 third-tier winning ticket at Nikki’s Discount Liquors, located at 7542 Belair Road (21236). …
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing.
Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million.
By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw....
