Environment

These Green Cryptocurrencies Should Be On Your Radar In 2022

By Andy Hecht https://etfdailynews.com/
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Elon Musk put spotlight on mining and the environment. PoW versus PoS means green cryptos should attract lots of interest. Ethereum 2.0: a green alternative. Cardano: also environmentally friendly. Stellar: in the top 30. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin recently dealt a...

Motley Fool

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

Ethereum has averaged a 55% return in the month of January. The performance of Decentraland's in-world governance token is tethered to the success of its virtual playground with 300,000 monthly active users. Stablecoins like USD Coin offer folks the ability to generate healthy interest on crypto with steady trading prices.
investing.com

Cryptocurrency World Map Statistics: Which Coins Received the Most Attention in 2021?

2021 was full of key moments that sparked and defined the growth of the cryptocurrency industry, increasing global interest in various assets events such as; Bitcoin exceeding $1 trillion in market value and becoming a legal tender in El Salvador; Elon Musk “boosting” Dogecoin’s price; Ethereum upgrading its system, the explosion of the metaverse, and the surge of blockchain games.
Forbes

Where To Put $1,000 In Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio On New Year’s Day

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps. Yes, it’s even open at midnight on New Year’s Eve. So let’s pretend you got a $1,000 to invest and you want to up game in the wonderful and crazy world of crypto. Maybe you feel you’ve got enough Bitcoin to sink a battleship and need to diversify. Where do you go?
insidebitcoins.com

5 Cryptocurrencies You Need To Buy If You Want To 100x Your Portfolio

Crypto is a hot asset class – we look at 5 cryptocurrencies you need to buy to future-proof your investment portfolio. Unlike “fiat” paper money issued by governments, cryptocurrencies are made out of code and backed by network adoption. This is what makes them so special; there...
Benzinga

5 Cryptocurrency Wallets That Pay Big Interest

Customers of traditional banks expect to be paid interest on their savings and a handful of digital currency platforms are following suit by paying their customers interest on the coins and tokens they store in their wallets. In the U.S., high annual percentage yield (APY) savings accounts typically earn interest at a rate of approximately 2.15%, while standard checking and savings accounts earn far less at approximately 0.01% APY. Digital currency platforms, however, typically pay more interest.
Motley Fool

Why This Crypto Could Be the Dogecoin of 2022

Tiny micro-caps like Dogecoin can have awesome gains when they join a major crypto exchange with lots of liquidity. It might be a good idea to make small investments in popular crypto micro-caps before they join a major crypto exchange. Interest in Splinterlands, the most popular game on any blockchain,...
stockxpo.com

Terrific twos: Intriguing funds not yet on your radar

Most funds don’t show up on investors’ radar until they have at least a three-year record, which is also the point at which they receive their inaugural Morningstar rating. That’s a generally sensible, sometimes silly constraint since many funds that have been operating for fewer than three years are actually long-tested strategies managed by highly experienced professionals, which are just coming to market in a new form. Relatively recent examples of such funds include Andrew Foster’s Seafarer Overseas Growth & Income (SFGIX), Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity (GQGPX), Abhay Deshpande’s Centerstone Investors (CETAX), and Amit Wadhwaney’s Moerus Worldwide (MOWNX). Collectively, those four managers had overseen more than $100 billion using strategies later embodied in their “too new to be on the radar” funds.
