The Arizona Wildcats, who have not played since Dec. 22, return to action on Monday when they host the Washington Huskies at McKale Center. This is the third date for this game, which was originally set to be played Dec. 2 in Tucson before Washington went on a COVID pause. The matchup was rescheduled to Jan. 25 but then moved up three-plus weeks after Arizona had its New Year’s weekend games at UCLA and USC postponed due to those teams’ COVID problems.

