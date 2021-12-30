Lake Oswego's population continues to grow

The city's population increased by more than 1,000 people since 2020 and rests at a total of 40,801 people.

The number of people flocking to Lake Oswego continues to rise each year. According to a Portland State University study, the city's population has increased by 1,321 people in the last year.

PSU's population research center released its annual report Dec. 15, and the certified population estimates show that Lake Oswego's population is now 40,801. Overall the state added more than 29,000 people over the last year, bringing its total number of residents to just under 4.3 million.

"Population growth is driven by births, deaths and migration. Oregon experienced negative 'natural increase' over the past year — 2,210 more deaths than births," read PSU's press release. "Therefore, population growth was driven entirely by net migration of new residents to the state (around 25,000 moved to Oregon during the last year). COVID-19 depressed migration to or from the state during 2020, but migration has begun to recover in 2021."

During the last year, there were factors other than the pandemic that impacted the amount of people living in a specific area, like the wildfires.

"Eight counties lost significant numbers of housing units from wildfires during September, 2020," the press release read. "More than 2,300 homes were destroyed in Jackson County, while Marion County and Lane County had more than 500 destroyed homes in each. Douglas, Klamath, Lincoln, and Linn counties also had housing losses attributable to wildfires."

Portland's metro region accounted for more than half of the state's population growth last year.

Multnomah and Washington counties each grew by more than 4,000 people, while Clackamas County increased by more than 3,000.

The population in Lake Oswego saw a .97% change within the last year. This increase is more than Lake Oswego's population increase of 365 from 2019 to 2020, and 900 from 2018 to 2019.

