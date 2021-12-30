ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego's population continues to grow

By Clara Howell
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

The city's population increased by more than 1,000 people since 2020 and rests at a total of 40,801 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pD1Pu_0dYuVE4700

The number of people flocking to Lake Oswego continues to rise each year. According to a Portland State University study, the city's population has increased by 1,321 people in the last year.

PSU's population research center released its annual report Dec. 15, and the certified population estimates show that Lake Oswego's population is now 40,801. Overall the state added more than 29,000 people over the last year, bringing its total number of residents to just under 4.3 million.

"Population growth is driven by births, deaths and migration. Oregon experienced negative 'natural increase' over the past year — 2,210 more deaths than births," read PSU's press release. "Therefore, population growth was driven entirely by net migration of new residents to the state (around 25,000 moved to Oregon during the last year). COVID-19 depressed migration to or from the state during 2020, but migration has begun to recover in 2021."

During the last year, there were factors other than the pandemic that impacted the amount of people living in a specific area, like the wildfires.

"Eight counties lost significant numbers of housing units from wildfires during September, 2020," the press release read. "More than 2,300 homes were destroyed in Jackson County, while Marion County and Lane County had more than 500 destroyed homes in each. Douglas, Klamath, Lincoln, and Linn counties also had housing losses attributable to wildfires."

Portland's metro region accounted for more than half of the state's population growth last year.

Multnomah and Washington counties each grew by more than 4,000 people, while Clackamas County increased by more than 3,000.

The population in Lake Oswego saw a .97% change within the last year. This increase is more than Lake Oswego's population increase of 365 from 2019 to 2020, and 900 from 2018 to 2019.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools wonâ€™t halt extracurriculars â€” for now

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance.Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority released a school health advisory recommending districts temporarily halt extracurricular activities or implement additional safety measures that are practiced during the school day,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Estacada News

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Schools opt for masks, testing over pause in extracurriculars

Portland schools tighten restrictions following a state advisory to halt school sports or bring back masks.A day after a state recommendation to either pause extracurricular activities in schools or double-down on safety measures like masking, testing and distancing, most Oregon school districts have opted for the latter. In a health advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority Monday, Jan. 3, the state agencies warned of "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning" unless schools temporarily halt school sports and other close-contact activities until at least Jan. 31. Absent...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Oregon offers grants up to $200,000 to renovate downtowns

Building project applications from eligible organizations are due March 15. The State Historic Preservation Office is looking for help breathing new life into Oregon's downtowns. SHPO invites all organizations in Oregon Main Street Network communities to apply for revitalization grants to help buy, construct and fix buildings on approved main...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Governorship one of many key statewide races in '22

Expect changes in the Legislature and the state's congressional delegation. The governorship is usually Oregon's marquee political race in election years when the presidency is not on the ballot — but 2022 is shaping up as an especially spirited year. With no obvious favorite to succeed Democrat Kate Brown,...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE interns dig into Nadaka Park

Project Zero interns also shared values of conservation with East County community. With growing fears of climate change and its effects on the Pacific Northwest, Portland General Electric is attempting to face those challenges through its Project Zero internship that allows young adults to experiment with and learn about environment-specific careers.
GRESHAM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Animal rescues devastated by pandemic

Lack of funds and overpopulation are just some problems organizations face, but there are ways to help. Shannon Shafer, founder of The Orphan Cat Rescue of Oregon, is lucky if she gets more than four hours of sleep at night. Shafer, like many small animal rescue owners, works full-time in...
DUNDEE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Portland State University#Psu#Linn
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

What kind of 2022 should we expect?

No end in sight to the pandemic but there's hope for the economy and upcoming major events.Don't give up — 2022 could be better, really. Yes, 2021 was not the year anyone wanted. And it's hard to feel optimistic with the surge of omicron COVID-19 variant infections, continued Portland shootings, and questions about how schools should continue operating. But there are reasons for hope. Omicron may be more infectious than delta but it does not seem to be as dangerous. Portland police are preparing to deploy additional resources. Local, state and national economies are proving more resilient than anyone...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Who are the East County houseless?

Forum speakers will break down facts, take on common stereotypes when discussing local houseless residents. City Councilors from Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village are teaming up to help people better understand community members who are living without a home in East Multnomah County. The "Losing Your Place to Live" forum...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered system. In this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

Washington County could get windfall for drug treatment

Officials may put money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers toward programs in Hillsboro and Beaverton. Washington County officials say money from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors could help build a planned addiction treatment and recovery center. The national opioid litigation settlement is due to pay Oregon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham birds stick around despite snow

Not all feathered neighbors flee south during winter as photographer snaps pics of spotted towhee, varied thrush. Not all birds flee Oregon for the winter, as for many the relatively balmy temperatures are perfect for the colder months. Even as community members bundled up and hid from the snow and...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Local health leaders bracing for omicron

Delta variant surge has waned in Crook County but omicron variant expected to result in another COVID surge. The good news for Crook County is COVID infections have been steadily declining since a peak number of weekly cases in early October. However, local health officials are preparing for another, potentially...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens mayor looks ahead to 2022

Mayor Rick Scholl address concerns from 2021 and looks forward to challenges in the New Year. With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, times have been challenging in St. Helens, but Mayor Rick Scholl is looking ahead to better days in 2022. Speaking with the Spotlight, Scholl said a big concern...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Portland Tribune

Ralph's Run rescheduled for Jan. 8

The run dedicated to the missing Washington County man, along with pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather. The Oregon Road Runners Club, which this year is dedicating its annual Y2K Run to missing Cornelius resident Ralph Brown, has moved the event to this Saturday, Jan. 8. The event,...
CORNELIUS, OR
Clackamas Review

Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

Bonnie Merchant: I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind county staff wereMy husband and I recently adopted a dog from Clackamas County Dog Services. I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind the staff were. We now have a wonderful new dog. Thank you to Dog Services for saving this dog, Frankie, and helping him transition into our family. Bonnie Merchant is a resident of Beavercreek, an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Striking 'Sellwood Gateway' development at Bridge revealed

The properties on both sides of the entrance of the Sellwood Bridge at the east end may soon look different. Ever since the new Sellwood Bridge reopened in 2016, neighbors and commuters alike have wondered what would become of the properties at the eastern Sellwood Bridgehead "“ the space on either side of S.E. Tacoma Street between the landing of the Sellwood Bridge and 6th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy