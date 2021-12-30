ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Next phase of water pipeline construction in Wilsonville begins in February

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ervRd_0dYuVAXD00 Affected roads for two-year project include Wilsonville Road and 95th Avenue

This article was updated from its original version

The next phase of the Willamette Water Supply Program's work to build a pipeline from Wilsonville to Hillsboro — which will allow a number of cities to use the Willamette River as a water source — includes construction on a few Wilsonville thoroughfares.

Starting in February and ending in 2024, the project team plans to build the pipe along SW Kinsman Road and crossing Wilsonville Road, SW 95th Avenue, SW Boeckman Road and SW Ridder Road.

"Because this, what we call PLM 1.3, is such a big project, it will be broken out. It will not be done all at the same time. A main point of strategy is to build small sections at a time," said Marlys Mock, a communications supervisor for the project.

Ward clarified that Wilsonville Road, or any lanes wherein, will not be closed at any time due to the pipeline construction. The work on that street will be done underneath the road. However, projects like adding a turn lane onto Kinsman Road from Wilsonville Road will impact traffic and temporarily close lanes.

"It's going to be a really busy construction area there at Kinsman and Wilsonville Road with trucks and launch shafts, heavy construction and equipment for quite a while," Mock said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyQH1_0dYuVAXD00

However, Project Manager Eric Ward said that Kinsman Road will at times have one lane closed. Overall, he said lane closures on Kinsman Road and 95th Avenue will be detoured to Boones Ferry Road, while Ridder Road construction detours will funnel to Day Road.

"The project has been designed for a couple of years closely with Wilsonville staff to make sure we're thinking through these issues and limiting impacts as much as possible," Mock said.

Mock said the team met with dozens of business owners to figure out how best to divert traffic and reduce strain on local operations. Sometimes certain business access points will be blocked but, when that is the case, traffic will flow to another access point.

"It was from my experience a very extensive outreach we did with business owners," Ward said.

The program has already completed three phases of pipeline segments and seismically upgraded the water pump station at the Willamette River Water Treatment Plant. They also have built the pipe through Arrowcreek Creek Park next to the plant, but most of the park is still closed as they finish landscaping. One trail at the park is currently open.

"We need the landscaping to get established and for soil to dry out and grass to grow before we fully reopen the park later this spring," Mock said.

Meanwhile, construction continues all across Washington County and parts of Clackamas County, including the development of a new water treatment plant near Sherwood. The project is slated for completion in 2026. For more information, visit ourreliablewater.org .

The city of Wilsonville's separate work to upgrade the treatment plant so that it can generate 20 million gallons of water a day instead of 15 is progressing. Senior Engineer Mike Nacrelli said the final design is near completion and that construction (pending Wilsonville City Council approval) could take place next year. That work includes adding a larger generator, larger pumps and an ozone system for water treatment.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

City briefs: Wilsonville business receives stormwater fine

In other news, the Rotary Club of Wilsonville has extended its deadline for nominating exemplary volunteers for award. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality recently fined Sysco Portland Inc. — one of Wilsonville's top employers — $48,540 for stormwater violations. The department stated on its website that Sysco...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools won't halt extracurriculars - for now

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance. Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022. Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking back at 2021 in Wilsonville

In 2021, Wilsonville celebrated the arrival of vaccines and some normalcy while also dealing with extreme weather and more. "Confusion" may be the defining word of 2021. Perhaps that is generous, given that we dealt with an ongoing — and now resurgent — pandemic as well as threats to democracy, a ferocious ice storm, a deadly heat dome, supply shortages, rising inflation and the increasingly urgent question of when (if ever) society would return to some semblance of normal.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Light snow could create tricky driving conditions in Wilsonville

No Wilsonville roads are closed and the public works department de-iced trouble spots overnight. This story has been updated from its original version. Below-freezing temperatures combined with light dusts of snow in Wilsonville and across much of Oregon may create slick driving conditions this morning and later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pump#Water Treatment#Boones Ferry#Water Supply#Uban Construction#Project
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville DEI committee establishes vision and mission

The panel also discussed how to conduct better public outreach during a December meeting.Wilsonville's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee established its vision and mission statement and provided city planners feedback for conducting public outreach during a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14. The committee, which was created earlier this year and is tasked with formulating the city's strategy for fostering a more inclusive community and providing feedback as to how current city policies may marginalize certain groups, had spent months crafting the vision and mission statements prior to this meeting. A D V E R T I S I N G...
Portland Tribune

Should Wilsonville allow apartments in future Frog Pond neighborhoods?

Planning Commission wants city to provide housing diversity in neighborhoods to the east of Stafford Road. Should Wilsonville stick to its initial plans, or adapt based on the need for housing diversity?. That question initially surfaced amid recent efforts to tweak zoning in the Frog Pond West neighborhood, and now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Portland Tribune

SMART ridership sees uptick but challenges remain

In September and October, the Wilsonville transit agency attracted it highest number of riders since the beginning of the pandemic. After cratering at the onset of the pandemic, South Metro Area Regional Transit's ridership figures have trended upward in recent months. Operational efficiency, however, continues to be a challenge. While...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Windermere Real Estates hosts drive for those in need

Coats and blankets can be dropped off at its Charbonneau location. In other news, city highlights winter and spring activities Windermere Real Estates is collecting necessities for community members in need through Dec. 17 and its Charbonneau location is one of the drop-off points. Locals wanting to contribute can drop off coats and blankets 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31960 SW Charbonneau Dr., Ste. 105. There are also drop off sites in Portland, Lake Oswego and other areas. The items will go to Transition Projects, which provides assistance to Portland residents in need. "Share the Warmth is a prime...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Ron Noble launches congressional bid

Noble, a Republican state representative from Carlton, served as chief of police in McMinnville from 2006 to 2014.State representative and former McMinnville police chief Ron Noble announced a bid for the Republican nomination for Oregon's new congressional district on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Sixth Congressional District, which includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, was created after Oregon gained a seat thanks to population increases measured in the 2020 Census. The district will hold its first primaries in May and the general election in November. "We finished the special session on redistricting, and it...
Portland Tribune

Climate change policies give some Wilsonville councilors pause

The city may try to make its voice heard in the state rulemaking process designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Some members of Wilsonville City Council expressed concern about statewide mandates designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — which will likely require the city to adopt new standards in areas like parking and transportation infrastructure — during a meeting Monday, Dec. 6.
Portland Tribune

Opinion: ODOT's steamrolling of citizen input brings us together

Joe K. Meyer: Political common ground can found in the all-but-certain implementation of tolling on I-205. It's no secret that my personal ideology falls left-of-center on the U.S. political spectrum. There are ideas I have heard from my more conservative neighbors that I don't agree with, and I know that the opposite is true as well. That is the nature of a free-thinking society, and the media makes such ideological differences well-known to its consumers.
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
14
Followers
811
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy