Next phase of water pipeline construction in Wilsonville begins in February

Affected roads for two-year project include Wilsonville Road and 95th Avenue

This article was updated from its original version

The next phase of the Willamette Water Supply Program's work to build a pipeline from Wilsonville to Hillsboro — which will allow a number of cities to use the Willamette River as a water source — includes construction on a few Wilsonville thoroughfares.

Starting in February and ending in 2024, the project team plans to build the pipe along SW Kinsman Road and crossing Wilsonville Road, SW 95th Avenue, SW Boeckman Road and SW Ridder Road.

"Because this, what we call PLM 1.3, is such a big project, it will be broken out. It will not be done all at the same time. A main point of strategy is to build small sections at a time," said Marlys Mock, a communications supervisor for the project.

Ward clarified that Wilsonville Road, or any lanes wherein, will not be closed at any time due to the pipeline construction. The work on that street will be done underneath the road. However, projects like adding a turn lane onto Kinsman Road from Wilsonville Road will impact traffic and temporarily close lanes.

"It's going to be a really busy construction area there at Kinsman and Wilsonville Road with trucks and launch shafts, heavy construction and equipment for quite a while," Mock said.

However, Project Manager Eric Ward said that Kinsman Road will at times have one lane closed. Overall, he said lane closures on Kinsman Road and 95th Avenue will be detoured to Boones Ferry Road, while Ridder Road construction detours will funnel to Day Road.

"The project has been designed for a couple of years closely with Wilsonville staff to make sure we're thinking through these issues and limiting impacts as much as possible," Mock said.

Mock said the team met with dozens of business owners to figure out how best to divert traffic and reduce strain on local operations. Sometimes certain business access points will be blocked but, when that is the case, traffic will flow to another access point.

"It was from my experience a very extensive outreach we did with business owners," Ward said.

The program has already completed three phases of pipeline segments and seismically upgraded the water pump station at the Willamette River Water Treatment Plant. They also have built the pipe through Arrowcreek Creek Park next to the plant, but most of the park is still closed as they finish landscaping. One trail at the park is currently open.

"We need the landscaping to get established and for soil to dry out and grass to grow before we fully reopen the park later this spring," Mock said.

Meanwhile, construction continues all across Washington County and parts of Clackamas County, including the development of a new water treatment plant near Sherwood. The project is slated for completion in 2026. For more information, visit ourreliablewater.org .

The city of Wilsonville's separate work to upgrade the treatment plant so that it can generate 20 million gallons of water a day instead of 15 is progressing. Senior Engineer Mike Nacrelli said the final design is near completion and that construction (pending Wilsonville City Council approval) could take place next year. That work includes adding a larger generator, larger pumps and an ozone system for water treatment.

{loadposition sub-article-02}