Nashville heads to Columbus for non-conference matchup

Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Nashville Predators (19-11-1, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +104, Predators -124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and Nashville square off in a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets have gone 9-3-1 in home games. Columbus serves...

