BoB Likely to Replace RBL Bank in Nifty Bank; RBI Okays Appointment of Interim CEO

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Shares of the much-in-talks private lender RBL Bank (NS: RATB ) have tanked almost 10% on Thursday, hitting a fresh 52-week low at Rs 134. It is currently trading 7.3% lower at Rs 134 apiece. The banking stock is likely to tumble more shortly, as...

in.investing.com

investing.com

RBL Bank Board Forms a Panel to Hunt Candidates for MD & CEO Position

Investing.com -- The private lender RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB ) has informed the exchanges on Dec 30 that its board has formed a search committee to find a suitable candidate for the managing director & Chief Executive Officer position in the bank. The search panel comprises two members of...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

RBL Bank tumbles after India appoints director to board

RBL Bank shares plunged after a decision by India's central bank to appoint a new director to the board raised concerns about the outlook for the small private-sector lender. The stock dropped as much as 25% in Mumbai on Monday, the biggest decline since listing in 2016. It later pared the retreat to close 18.5% lower at $2 (140.95 rupees) after the Reserve Bank of India said the lender's financial health "remains stable."
BUSINESS
investing.com

RBL Bank - Massive Gap Down - Should SEBI not Deep Dive?

RBL BANK & MASSIVE GAP DOWN - SHOULD SEBI NOT DEEP DIVE?. It is common knowledge that RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB ) is going to be in focus today after a news item released yesterday that Rakesh Jhujhunwala & R K Damani have approached RBI to pick up a 10% stake in the company. And today, within the next few minutes of the market opening, the scrip tanked 30%.
RETAIL
investing.com

Stocks Under Focus on Dec 28: Supriya Lifescience, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank & More

HDFC Bank (NS: HDBK ): The country’s biggest private lender has tied up with the state-owned India Post Payments Bank to offer its banking services in rural and semi-urban parts of the country. HDFC (NS: HDFC ) Bank has a deal to serve IPPB’s 4.7 crore customers, 90% of which reside in rural areas.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com

RBL Bank’s Shares Climb 2% on Tuesday, A Day After Plummeting Almost 23%

Investing.com -- A day after plunging almost 23%, shares of the private lender RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB )opened in green on Tuesday. At 10:25 am, the stock was up 1.95% trading at Rs 149.65 apiece, as investors bought the shares at lower prices after the bank reportedly signed an agreement with Bajaj Finance (NS: BJFN ) for extending its partnership of co-branded credit cards for five years, until Dec 2026.
STOCKS
milwaukeesun.com

RBL Bank slumps 20 pc on leadership changes

Mumbai [India], December 27 (ANI): The share price of RBL Bank slumped 20 per cent hitting the lower circuit limit on Monday after its MDCEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on "medical leave" and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Yogesh Dayal as an additional director on the bank's board. The...
BUSINESS
investing.com

RBI Releases List of Systemically Important Banks, Includes SBI & Two Others

Investing.com -- In a press release dated Jan 4, 2022, the central regulator Reserve Bank of India released its list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) in 2021. It has identified the state-owned lender State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ) and the private lenders ICICI Bank (NS: ICBK ) and HDFC Bank (NS: HDBK ) as systemically important banks, which are perceived as banks, ‘too big to fail’.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Fino Payments Bank receives RBI approval for international remittance business

Fino Payments Bank has received approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for starting international remittance business under the money transfer service scheme (MTSS). The bank will be undertaking inward cross-border money transfer activities and will be partnering with an overseas principal. It has also received the approval to partner with a global remittance service provider as its overseas principal.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares fall as Omicron concerns weigh; RBL Bank slumps

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as a global surge in Omicron variant cases weighed on investor sentiment, with RBL Bank shedding 10% after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down...
MARKETS

