Jessie Buckley On The Lost Daughter: "What Is A Good Woman?"

By Maybelle Morgan
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie Buckley wants to let us in on a little secret. “Inevitably, the truth always comes out,” she smiles. “The secret of the real fucked-upness, chaos, brilliance and struggle of what it is to be a woman and a lover and daughter.” She leans forward, like extolling some untold wisdom of...

E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
orcasound.com

NOW ON NETFLIX | THE LOST DAUGHTER | A Film by Maggie Gyllenhaal | Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & Jessie Buckley

Written and Directed By: Maggie GyllenhaalBased on the novel “The Lost Daughter” by Elena Ferrante. Produced By: Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman. Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos...
MOVIES
CultureMap Houston

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter deftly examines the nuances of motherhood

As many people can attest, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs one can face in life. Some people are suited for the role, and some aren’t. In films, bad parents are typically seen from the perspective of their children, whose emotional – and sometimes physical – scars reveal themselves through their own actions as adults. But few films ask you to try to understand the perspective of the parent who’s not always there for his or her children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Charlie Kaufman
Person
Charlie Rose
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Alex Garland
Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Village Voice

Olivia Colman Gives a Mother of a Performance in ‘The Lost Daughter’

With The Lost Daughter actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a brilliant debut as writer-director, and in the process, guides Olivia Colman (best known for The Crown) to her finest – and most subversive – performance to date. Adapted from a novella by the Italian novelist Elena Ferrante, this richly complex film presents a woman who raised two daughters but did not love the job. What does it mean to love your children, the film asks, but also want to run from them toward the other, better self you know you were meant to be? From moment to moment, who are you then?
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Lisa Taddeo on Maggie Gyllenhaal Exploring the ‘Inner Life of a Woman’ in ‘The Lost Daughter’

Since my own child was born, I must often. Pause. from writing and scream at her for interrupting me. Pause. And at my husband for not helping. As I am doing this moment, writing this piece. And how fitting. Because Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter” is the book I bring up when talking about the way the world disparages “a bad mother.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
anothermag.com

The Lost Daughter: Maggie Gyllenhaal on Adapting Elena Ferrante’s Hit Book

Lead ImageThe Lost Daughter, 2021(Film still) When Maggie Gyllenhaal emailed Elena Ferrante to ask if she could adapt one of her books, The Lost Daughter, for the big screen, she was surprised and delighted when the anonymous Italian author said yes. There was, however, one condition: Gyllenhaal herself had to promise to direct it, as well as write it, or the contract was void.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

The Lost Daughter review: Motherhood isn't easy

Meeting Leda, a middle-aged British professor on summer holiday in Greece, you wouldn't raise an eyebrow, at first. (Olivia Colman turns the mundane into something quietly extraordinary.) She is alone — no shame in that — and clearly loves her freedom, sticking her head out the window of her rented car and smiling in the warm island breeze. Leda also values her privacy and when a brassy Queens family, also on vacation, invades her space on the beach, she pushes back, tartly but firmly.
MOVIES
Miami Herald

New this week: ‘Lost Daughter,’ NYE in Nashville, Boba Fett

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” scintillatingly adapts the 2008 Elena Ferrante novel about maternal ambivalence and a holiday in Greece. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Netflix, stars Olivia Colman as a vacationing professor whose interactions with a boisterous, distracting clan (including a young mother in their midst played by Dakota Johnson), recall her own parenting history, seen in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley. “The Lost Daughter" cleaned up last month at the Gotham Awards, which honor independent film, and topped AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr's best-of list for 2021. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck praised Colman's “blazing” performance as “a veritable onion shedding layers as she plays Leda, a prickly yet exceedingly vulnerable 48-year-old academic.”
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: Harry Potter 20th anniversary, ‘Anxious People,’ ‘Lost Daughter’ and ‘Queer Eye’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among other stars from the Harry Potter films, return to Hogwarts for an evening of memories from the magical series, from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” through every adventure in between. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” premieres on HBO Max on Sunday.
MOVIES
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Lost Daughter, The Replacement Wife and bubble gum cookies

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her debut as a director with this captivating psychological drama based on the novel by international-bestseller Elena Ferrante. The Lost Daughter follows a college professor who, prompted by an encounter with a woman and her daughter, reflects upon memories of her early motherhood. Darby Kane, international-bestselling author...
MOVIES
News Channel 25

Passionate performances, minimalist tone paces 'The Lost Daughter'

TUCSON, Ariz. — "The Lost Daughter" is an intense, slow burn that enthuses the "less is more" mentality. With plot and dialogue at a minimum, the film is more about insinuation and expression. It takes patience and focus to reap the film's rewards, but those who stick with it...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Maggie Gyllenhaal says Olivia Colman didn’t like to talk to her on The Lost Daughter set

Olivia Colman “didn’t like to talk” to her director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the set of their Netflix film The Lost Daughter.The motherhood drama – which also stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley – marks Gyllenhaal’s filmmaking debut, and sees Colman portray a haunted professor whose traumas resurface while on holiday.In a new interview, Gyllenhaal confessed that she didn’t interact much with Colman on the set of the film, and wondered whether the British actor assumed her ideas wouldn’t be “valued”.“Olivia really didn’t like to talk about much,” Gyllenhaal told The New York Times. “I wonder, actually, if it’s because...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was The Lost Daughter Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Elena Ferrante ‘The Lost Daughter’ is a psychological drama film. It is the feature directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, who has also written the screenplay. The movie follows middle-aged divorcée, Leda, as she goes on a solo vacation to a seaside town. But soon, things begin spiraling out of control when her attention is focused on a young mother and her daughter. And just like that, Leda is flooded with memories of the past as she begins to reflect on her early years as a parent and the choices she made.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Lost Daughter Ending Eschews Easy Answers

This The Lost Daughter article contains major spoilers for the ending. You can read our spoiler-free review of the Netflix film here. When it comes to movies with similar story elements to The Lost Daughter, we are conditioned to expect a specific kind of immense, external tragedy—namely, that a child is lost through abduction or death and the parent must grieve and endure. The Lost Daughter, however, subverts these genre expectations. There is no tragedy in the traditional sense: Nina’s three-year-old, Elena, goes missing, but she is quickly found. Flashbacks hint that Bianca, the younger of protagonist Leda’s two daughters, may have gone missing during a day at the beach too, but we eventually discover that was not the case at all. Even Leda’s mysterious stomach wound, which we see in the opening minutes of the film before flashing back, has an unexpected explanation. When it comes to stories about parents and lost children, we are culturally conditioned to expect tragedy and, in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, we get it, but in a far more simultaneously complex and mundane way. The Lost Daughter suggests that, for many women, motherhood itself is the tragedy.
MOVIES
NPR

The past and present collide in 'The Lost Daughter'

In the Netflix film The Lost Daughter, Olivia Coleman plays Leda, a professor on a working holiday in Greece who becomes fascinated by a young mother played by Dakota Johnson. This leads Leda to think about her own past, and to flashbacks in which the young Leda is played by Jessie Buckley. Adapted from the 2006 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter marks the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, and Paul Mescal.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Unraveling the story of Netflix's The Lost Daughter

Now out on Netflix, The Lost Daughter follows a college professor named Leda who, while on holiday, meets a young mother. Their interaction, and Leda's obsession, forces her to relive her own past, her mistakes and triumphs, as a mother. With Olivia Colman in the lead, and Jessie Buckley playing...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Pitiless Excellence of The Lost Daughter

No one says what they mean in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s astonishing directorial debut The Lost Daughter, but everything they do say is loaded with meaning. Conversations feel like stepping off the sand of one of the inviting beaches of the Greek island on which it takes place, and into waters concealing strong crosscurrents and a dangerous undertow. This is in part a function of the feelings of maternal ambivalence at the center of the film, which are so mundane and at the same time so taboo that when the characters recognize what they’ve been through in someone else, their instinct is to lash out rather than commiserate. But it’s also a testament to the way that the film unfolds in a parallel language of women, in a vocabulary built on close observations and almost imperceptible gestures learned over lifetimes of being expected to smooth over rumples in the social fabric.
MOVIES

