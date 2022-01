Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. For the time being at least, it was his last week as the Winterhawks’ number one goalie. Possibly even one of his last weeks as a Winterhawk, period. But he made the most of it. With 95 saves on 103 shots, a .922 save percentage, and 3 wins in 3 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for 12/27 through 1/2 is Dante Giannuzzi.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO