Households are spending more on credit cards and putting less money into savings amid the cost of living squeeze.The Bank of England said net consumer credit borrowing totalled £1.2 billion in November 2021. The figure includes borrowing using credit cards, overdrafts and personal loans.The majority of this was due to additional borrowing on credit cards, making up £862 million of the total. It was the strongest net borrowing on credit cards since July 2020.People also deposited an additional £4.7 billion into bank and building society and NS&I accounts in November.This was less than half the average net flow of £11.2...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO