Consider for a moment the times when you’re at your most successful. The times when you set lofty goals yet you can meet them daily and continue to prevail time and time again. Motivation, encouragement, and support likely play a critical role in your success, and that’s certainly true of a workout regimen or routine. You’re more likely to get up and move, completing your daily activities if someone is there to check in on you and motivate you. “Come on, get up, let’s do this! You got this!” That is precisely what Future offers, and that’s why it’s an instrument for success, ultimately pushing you to be better and strive for it.

