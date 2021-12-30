ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simon Cowell offered a plane for Carlos Marin to get treatment in Spain

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Cowell offered to send a plane for Carlos Marin to fly him...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
Fox News

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin's ex-wife recounts final phone call before his death

Carlos Marin's ex-wife Geraldine Larrosa detailed the final conversation she had with the singer before his death. Larrosa, who is also known by her stage name Innocence, revealed to the press that she received a FaceTime call from Marin earlier this month when he was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. The Il Divo singer's death was confirmed on Dec. 19. He was 53 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Carlos Marin: Singer’s ex-wife opens up about kind gesture from Simon Cowell before Il Divo star died

The ex-wife of Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has opened up about a kind gesture made by Simon Cowell before Marin died.The Spanish baritone died on 19 December aged 53 after contracting the Delta variant of Covid-19.He had been placed in an induced coma in a Manchester hospital earlier this month as the group were forced to cancel their UK Christmas tour.According to the singer’s ex-wife, Geraldine Larossa, Cowell had rung the hospital and “offered to help with anything” before Marin died. The Britain’s Got Talent judge formed Il Divo in 2003 for the label Syco Music, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay News Wire

IL Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in a Greatest Hits Tour

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
coloradomusic.org

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies Aged 53 // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Carlos Marin (from the Il Divo website) Il Divo’s Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be “missed by his friends, family and fans”, a statement on social media said. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Carlos Marin Dead: II Divo Member Did Something Heartbreaking Before Tragic Passing

Carlos Marin did something shocking - and heartbreaking - before taking his last breath. The music industry dealt another devastating blow after Marin lost his battle against COVID-19. The band members -- Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller - confirmed his tragic passing after the singer contracted the virus and fell ill despite receiving full doses of vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

The multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a “Greatest Hits” trek and will now be dedicated to Marin’s memory.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 34, highlights ballerina figure during intense workout

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick left her fans in awe on Tuesday when she showcased her incredible figure during a grueling workout. The 34-year-old shared a clip on Instagram which saw her perform an impressive balancing act as she stood on an inverted Bosu ball with one leg, while the other was extended out behind her, performing a set of arm exercises with a pair of weights. The retired ballerina highlighted her toned legs in a pair of tiny black shorts that emphasized her derriere, adding a grey T-shirt and a pair of black sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy