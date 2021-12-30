Dragon Skull Hair Pin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Meat alternatives typically rely on a number of plant materials to mimic the texture and nutritional value of traditional meat. Most common among these materials are soy and wheat gluten, so researchers set out to develop a dough made of these materials which could be extruded through a printer, built up on a plate, and able to hold its shape. The team tried a number of different ingredients added to the soy and wheat gluten to get the dough they wanted, and eventually settled on an unlikely partnership. Surprisingly, the best ingredient turned out to be fat derived from cocoa beans, more commonly known as cocoa butter.

