Dragon Skull Hair Pin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Skull Hair Pin I really like the Skull Hairpin by Tomman204, after wearing it I really wanted a dragon version. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4978313. Have you considered building a 3D project around...

Mario Mushroom Money Tree Planter #3DThursday #3DPrinting

If you like this design, and wanted more, check out the stash pot version of it here.. https://cults3d.com/en/3d-model/art/mario-mushroom-stash-pot Designed in Fusion 360. I wanted some planters I know I could sell in my local art galleries this coming holiday season, so I put in the leg work and designed my own.
Deathstar Christmas Ornament #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I used two LED diodes and two 3032 battery containers to light it up from the inside. The trench also has notches so the light can come out should you want to add more leds to the inside. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:5141240. Have you considered building a 3D project...
New Guide! Animated Edge Lit Acrylic NeoPixel Lamp #CircuitPython #3DPrinting

Build a visual art display with NeoPixels, Acrylic and Circuit Python! 3D printed parts snap fit together and prints support free! Use edge lit acrylic and etch designs to make an animation that comes to life with NeoPixel LEDs. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. Livestream. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable.
Stackable Toilet Paper Dispenser V2 #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is an upgrade over my older model https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:3136805. This one is sturdier, uses dovetail joints and, depending on your printer’s calibration, might not need glue for the parts to fit together. If you really need to use glue, super glue will do. The holder can be mounted to a wall using 3 screws.
Delta Stand v2 – 3 Way Adjustable Stand #3DThursday #3DPrinting

There are 2 distances you can set the frame apart by depending on which connection piece you use. the single 160mm spacer is more than enough for most machines or tablets, or you can grab 2 100mm spacers and glue/screw them together with the m2m piece. The cap piece can...
Magic Keyboard – Tilted Riser #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A simple ramp style riser for the Apple Magic Keyboard (with or without numeric keypad; 2015-present models). Increases tilt to improve comfort and lifts keyboard up by 2 mm (I have a pesky hinge on my keyboard tray that I sometimes want to slide the keyboard over). download the files...
Assamble Lantern with changeable panels #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Keep the lanterns fresh with interchangable panels. Would probably reccomend an LED over tealight/candles for safety. From C47_3D on Thingiverse:. Lantern for tealight or candle with changeable panels. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
Auto-Aiming Sugar Launching Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Add sugar to your hot beverage of choice with a Pi 4 powered sugar bot, from Equals Engineering on YouTube:. The robot is controlled by a raspberry pi 4 and uses a camera to detect targets and positions itself using two wheels. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
Raspberry Pi Mega Cluster #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

An impressive 80 Pi cluster from Skynet Network on YouTube:. 1x 480w UPS (powers cooling system & Startlink system) 1x 720w UPS (powers everything else) Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
Pi-Hole OLED Status Screen #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This post shows how I added an OLED status screen to my Raspberry Pi based Pi-Hole system. Pi-Hole is a network wide advert blocker that you can run on a Raspberry Pi. It runs well on all Pi models and is an ideal project for older hardware. You can read more about it on the official Pi-Hole site.
3D Printed Chocolate ‘Meat’

Meat alternatives typically rely on a number of plant materials to mimic the texture and nutritional value of traditional meat. Most common among these materials are soy and wheat gluten, so researchers set out to develop a dough made of these materials which could be extruded through a printer, built up on a plate, and able to hold its shape. The team tried a number of different ingredients added to the soy and wheat gluten to get the dough they wanted, and eventually settled on an unlikely partnership. Surprisingly, the best ingredient turned out to be fat derived from cocoa beans, more commonly known as cocoa butter.
Scratch-Building Styrene Space Ships

In this 23-minute video on BP Custom Creations, Ben scratch-builds a 1/32-scale space ship inspired by sci-fi artist Ian McQue. There are tons of videos out there on kitbashing and trash bashing (making models almost entirely from junk). There aren’t as many videos on building everything from scratch. For...
this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen

Adafruit’s Top Ten Best Selling Products of 2021 #AdafruitTopTen. WOOF! To shake off another long year, we’re gonna look back and celebrate 2021’s most popular, tried-and-true electronics, from cables to motors to antennae, and more!. For microcontrollers without an analog-to-digital converter or when you want a higher-precision...
Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) Smart Safe

In this project I will go over the steps for building a Time-based One-time passwords (TOTP) Smart Safe. If you are not familiar with TOTP here is a good article that describes What is a Time-based One-time Password (TOTP)? | Twilio. In a nutshell, its a method for calculating a...
NEW GUIDE: LED Sculpture Lamp

It’s a sculpture. It’s a lamp. It’s an LED Sculpture Lamp. Inspired by the idea of a curved lamp using LED strips, I created this 3D printable design. Thanks to the adjustable power supply, it is dimmable. To build the full lamp, 3 meters of LEDs are required.
